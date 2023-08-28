Lourdes banking on size, experience to build on strong 2022 season

For as long as Rochester Lourdes has had a football team, it’s no secret that the Eagles’ success has started with the big guys up front, their offensive and defensive linemen.

In some seasons, those big guys haven’t been so big, but have made up for a lack of size with quickness, smarts and teamwork. The Eagles’ lines will have all those things this year — smarts, agility and the ability to work together — and it will have size. Perhaps as much size as coach Mike Kesler can remember one of his teams having.

“For the last number of years, thinking back, we’ve been one of the smaller teams (up front) around,” Kesler said. “This year we actually have some size up front. That’s great, and they’re hungry.”

From left tackle Isaac Wenszell (6-2, 226) over to tight end Thatcher Bochmann (6-6, 215), the Eagles average 6-feet-1, 220 pounds. In between are guards Will Roth (6-1, 235) and Jonathan Bergmann (5-9, 190), center Mardoche Pierson (5-11, 210) and right tackle Collin Weinschenk (6-5, 230).

Bergmann is a sophomore; the other five are seniors. Wenszell is returning to football after not playing a year ago; the other five started for at least part of last season, which ended in a way none of them can forget, as Plainview-Elgin-Millville scored a last-minute touchdown to win a Section 1, Class 3A semifinal game 17-14 on Lourdes’ home field.

“Yeah, we were a little mad after that game,” said Roth, who was the Southeast District Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2022. “For two to three months after that one, our class, the incoming seniors, that’s all we could think about and blamed ourselves. But there’s nothing we can do about that now. It’s all about this season and where we’re going to go now.”

The Eagles hope their final destination is a return to the Class 3A state tournament for the first time since 2018. They earned the No. 1 seed in the section in 2022, going 7-1 in the regular season, that lone loss against Class AA powerhouse Chatfield in the season opener.

In addition to an experienced line, Lourdes has an experienced offensive backfield, with senior QB Adam Sellner (6-2, 175) and sophomore RB Caleb Akinbolu (6-2, 190) returning. Sellner passed for 819 yards and 8 TDs last season, while rushing for 439 yards and 7 TDs. Akinbolu led the district in rushing as a freshman, gaining 888 yards on 153 carries (5.8 yards per carry) and scoring nine touchdowns. Max Pederson, Ed Lovely and Sutton Fix will also be key contributors in the backfield.

“Our biggest thing is ‘together,’” said Bochmann, who has drawn recruiting interest from colleges at the Division II, III and NAIA levels. “Definitely having all those starters back, it plays a big part in us being together. We always talk about 11 guys playing as one.”

Sellner’s top two receiving threats are gone — Hudson Fix and Aidan Jahns combined for 37 catches for 731 yards and 7 TDs — but Bochmann returns at his tight end spot, while Eric Nelson, Nels Pierson and Trevor Heindel have earned their playing time at receiver.

Heindel is back after recovering from his second torn ACL in as many years.

“I was blown away when he said he wanted to give it another shot,” Kesler said of Heindel, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound senior. “I have a lot of respect for a young man at that age — he could have easily said ‘I want to have a different role in the program.’ But he loves football, loves his team and wants to be part of it. He’s really worked to get back and will be a big factor for us.”

Many of the players who hold down starting spots on offense will also start on defense, a unit that allowed just 17.1 points per game last season.

Roth, Weinschenk, Bochmann and Wenszell will anchor the defensive line. Fix, Mardoche Pierson and Ed Lovely will be joined by Easton Davis at linebacker.

The secondary will feature Eric Nelson and Sellner at safeties, while Nels Pierson, Heindel, Akinbolu and Robert Baudhuin will get chances at corner.

“The most important thing to us is to dominate up front for all four quarters,” Bochmann said. “It’s a goal we set for ourselves. It’s important that we do that and I feel like we can get it done.”

Kesler agreed that the Eagles’ defense — and possibly the entire team — could go as the defensive front goes.

“Our D-line is the strength of our team,” Kesler said. “We’re built from there, back. We feel really good about that group, saw some good things from them this summer. Now we have to find some other guys and build some depth as we go.”

2023 Lourdes schedule

(All games 7 p.m.; home games at Rochester Regional Stadium)

Sept. 1 — at Dover-Eyota. Sept. 8 — Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Sept. 15 — at Lake City. Sept. 22 — La Crescent-Hokah. Sept. 29 — Red Wing.

Oct. 6 — at Pine Island. Oct. 13 — Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Oct. 18 — at Stewartville.