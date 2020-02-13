With Valentine’s Day approaching, Beth and I decided to see what sort of fun a Rochester couple could get up to on an inexpensive, yet creative date night. Our first date happened 28 years ago; we were in eighth grade and doubled to go see the movie “Little Man Tate.” I wore tie-dyed jeans I had hand-made. Somehow, Beth still agreed to continue dating me despite my wardrobe.

Two kids and 28 years later, it seemed fitting to set our date budget at one dollar for every year since our first date. You might be asking what kind of a date you could possibly have with $28, but the amount of fun we had might have been directly proportional to our low budget. It helped us work together towards a common goal and think creatively as a team to create some fun.

We started the evening off at Neon Green Studio on the second floor of The Castle. The crafters’ paradise offers kits to make everything from miniature baked clay figurines to hand-decorated, framed Polaroid photos. We chose to make each other cards that we could exchange later over dinner. Making use of Neon Green’s vintage typewriter and decoupaging supplies, we both managed to whip up some meaningful and fun cards for just $2 each.

After we finished our cards, we couldn’t pass up a free game of foosball just outside in Queen City Coffee & Juice. Despite a hard-fought game, Beth’s foos skills decimated my best wild spins. Then we dropped into Collective Books & Records to do a little browsing. We happened to find a copy of Around the World in 80 Days on the dollar table that I thought would be nice to read aloud to our daughters Eleanor and Abigail, so we purchased it before heading out of The Castle, having spent a grand total of $5.

Our next stop was just a few blocks away at Bleu Duck Kitchen. Voted Rochester’s best restaurant for the third year in a row in 2020, the Duck is one of our favorite intimate spots. We made it there in time for their hot dog happy hour, which runs from 4-6 p.m. and offers some very special dogs for just $2.50 each Monday through Saturday. We started off splitting one of their crispy pork eggrolls and sweet chili sauce for an appetizer. Then we each sampled one of their gourmet dogs as our main. I had the Breakfast dog, which was smothered in bacon jam, French fries, cheese, ketchup, and a fried egg, while Beth had the Kimchi dog.

The elegantly set tables at the Bleu Duck were the perfect spot to exchange the cards we’d made for each other earlier. All the staff at the Duck was welcoming, especially our waitress Nikki, who had fun with our cheap date night after we explained our mission. She even drew us a cute note on our less-than-$10 receipt.

Thesis Beer Project was our next destination. We went to sample some of their beverages, but also to catch the live music they were hosting. There was a packed house there to see the rock ‘n’ roll and folk-inspired band Calling Dinosaurs, featuring Jeremy Jewel and Tracy Sonnier. Thesis even had a special beer named after the band, which I sampled in a 5 oz. draft for $3. It was a rye IPA with some Simcoe hops. Beth decided to try the Bootlegger Lemon Berry Kombucha, which was also $3.

Since we knew we could split a dessert at Forager Brewery for $7, we stopped into the Asian Food Store on 7th Street to pick up a $1 scratch off lotto ticket. We enjoyed browsing all the interesting candy and produce, and then headed to see Annie Mack’s music and enjoy a sweet treat.

At Forager Brewery, while listening to some soulful blues music, we enjoyed splitting an ice-cream-topped and caramel-drizzled bread pudding in front of the fireplace. We scratched our ticket (which was a $1 winner), enjoyed each other’s company by the warmth of the fire celebrating our win, and played a game of Blockus. Five hours after our date had started, not counting tax or gratuities, we’d managed to spend less than $28 (with our $1 lotto success) and enjoy fine dining, drinks, dessert, games, shopping, gambling, live music, and romantic cards. We can’t wait until next year when our budget goes up to $29 -- but in the meantime, there will be plenty to keep us having fun with each other, while not breaking our bank.