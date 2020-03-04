Between the Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins’ bluesy folk-rock and bluegrass sound, spattered with fiddle and mandolin, and the vibes from the musically saturated wood of the 107-year-old Oak Center General Store, this Saturday will be full of camaraderie, companionship, and cutting a rug.
The Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins seem to be more interested in partying than any mistreatment of our feathered friends. The band consists of Matt Walvatne (bass/vocals), Jake Manders (guitar/harmonica/vocals), Chris Pyle (lead guitar/vocals), Doug Canyon (mandolin /vocals), Pat Mavity (fiddle), and Daryn Christensen (percussion).
Over time, the band’s folksy sound has “evolved into something new.”
“I'd say the ‘string band’ term was appropriate for us for the first ten years,” Manders says, “But since the past year we've added Daryn on percussion and let Matt and Chris loose on electric instruments.” Manders thinks the group’s present music is some mix of rock, country, blues, folk, and bluegrass.
The band started out in 2000 when Matt, Jake, Chris, and Doug met while attending college in Mankato. Now the band is based in Minneapolis. You might be wondering where that Pistol Whippin’ name comes from. Manders explains it like this: “One night at the Fine Line, in 2006, the four-piece were on stage looking for a band name when our good friend and ‘train whistle player’ Terrance shouted out ‘The Pistol Whippin' Party Penguins!’ We couldn't argue with that name, so we've used it ever since.”
Many of the Penguins hold down full-time jobs, are married, and have children. The band is sometimes a weekend project, so you can see it play Minnesotan venues like the 331 Club or events like the Pine City Trucker Fest. However, that doesn’t keep the Pistol Whippers from traveling to do shows in places like Sioux Falls, SD or even further afield. Later this March, they’ll be traveling to Montana to do their first show there at the Lewis and Clark Brewery in Helena.
However, the Penguin’s have a soft spot in their hearts for the Oak Center General Store. Not that long ago, they were part of a fundraiser concert there along with Greg Brown and Erik Koskinen to help keep the store and organic farm repaired for what will hopefully be the next hundred years of its journey. “The Oak Center General Store is such an amazing and beautiful place,” says Manders. “I think anyone that takes in a performance there or even wanders around and talks with Steven would all agree that it's a gem and an incredibly unique and special place. We've been lucky to have performed there for the last five or six years.”
At the show, you can expect to find wood-fueled stove fires warming the General Store, and a “farm-fresh meal” will be served that can be enjoyed with a cash donation. Popcorn, soda, water and beer are also available for sale, but be sure to bring cash or checks. There might also be a few feathered and furred friends underfoot during the show, but all that ambiance will be the perfect accompaniment for the Penguin’s on-stage shenanigans.