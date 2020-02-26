“Digging in the dirt” won’t be required if you want a Peter Gabriel band “in your eyes” because PG-13, a Peter Gabriel tribute band, wants to be your sledgehammer right here in Rochester. They’ll be taking the stage in the Rochester Civic Theatre’s Black Box on leap night this Saturday, along with special guest Fires of Denmark.

PG-13 got its start when members of a Twin Cities Band called ThinMen, consisting of David Alstead (piano), Doug Christianson (drums), and Will Jacobsen (vocals), recorded an album in 2002 called “Nothing Like Our Picture.” The album got some airtime on college radio on the east coast, and it included their unique cover of Peter Gabriel’s “Shock the Monkey.” Reviews of the record, however, noted that the band sounded much like Peter Gabriel, which prompted the ThinMen to consider performing an entire set of Peter Gabriel’s music.

A decade later, this concept turned into the idea behind PG-13, a Peter Gabriel Tribute Band. “What we finally realized was that we needed to seek out people who were not just great players, but also had a passion for P.G.’s music as Dave, Doug and I did,” says singer Will Jacobsen. After recruiting guitarist Dave Feily, the band was fleshed out with bassist Charles Fletcher and vocalist Jacy Smith.

While some of Gabriel’s songs might take listeners back to a specific era, Jacobsen is drawn to Gabriel’s music because of its timeless quality, its dependence on defined ensemble playing, and its lyrics. “His lyrics are poetic, poignant, political, thought-provoking, and fun,” says Jacobsen.

Jacobsen has called Rochester home for the last 33 years, but this will be the first time PG-13 will perform here. The band has played some high-profile gigs at places like Minneapolis’ Hook and Ladder Theatre & Lounge, where they performed all the music from the album “So,” and Jacobsen wanted to present the band in Rochester in a similar venue. Luckily, the band members’ individual schedules aligned with an opening at the Civic Theatre’s Black Box. “I’ve always wanted to do a show here,” says Jacobsen, “It just hasn’t worked out until now.”

The show will include several lesser-known Gabriel songs, some of Jacobsen’s favorites to sing. For instance, he really enjoys “Don’t Give Up” with Smith. “When she sings that song with me, I just get lost in it,” he says. The band performs a wide variety of Gabriel songs including tracks like “San Jacinto,” “Here Comes the Flood,” “Red Rain,” “I Don’t Remember,” and “Mercy Street.”

Jacobsen acknowledges that Gabriel’s music isn’t always easy to play. The structures of many of Gabriel’s songs are “quirky” and include complex drum parts with atypical chord structures. Despite these rigors, his tribute band is dedicated to emulating Gabriel’s songs. “We love the music – and that translates directly into how we perform it – with complete, deep respect and passion for the one that we are paying tribute to,” says Jacobsen.

Rochester’s own Fires of Denmark will open up the concert with some “chillwave” music. This won’t be the first time Fires of Denmark’s frontman Mike Terrill has worked with Jacobsen. Terrill performed a guitar solo on a cover of David Bowie’s “Looking for Water,” for Jacobsen’s solo record “Don’t Be Afraid of the Water.” Jacobsen thinks Fires of Denmark is a good fit for the PG-13 show. “I think his innovative style is very much in the spirit of Peter Gabriel,” he says. “He is not afraid to experiment and make new sounds from a variety of synths, keyboards and guitars.”

Peter Gabriel turns 70 this month, and Jacobsen notes that the last time he played Minnesota was 2003. “He may not appear here again,” says Jacobsen.

Thar means that PG-13 might be your best chance to hear Gabriel’s music live in our area.