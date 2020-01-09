Director James Douglass says Absolute Theatre was looking to expand their horizons with their latest offering, “A Year with Frog & Toad.”

The theater group had never staged a children’s show -- but this isn’t any kid-friendly production. Based on the books by Arnold Lobel, “A Year with Frog & Toad” has the kind of enduring appeal that makes for a perfect marriage of kids’ and adults’ interests, Douglass says.

“The music is smart, it’s really fun -- kids like it, adults seem to like it,” he says. “It seemed like a really nice segway for us to do this show.”

Douglass, who’s followed the show since it debuted on Broadway, recalled glowing reviews from parents who loved the soundtrack as much as their kids.

Part of that might be rooted in nostalgia -- the books, published in the 1970s, will be remembered by parents and grandparents of the newer generation.

“Frog and Toad were huge when I was growing up,” Douglass says. “I called the library, just on a whim, when we were looking at the show. I asked if the Frog and Toad books were still popular with kids. … They said they were.”

The stage production takes all the favorite stories from the books and compiles those into a year in the life with Frog and Toad as they explore their anthropomorphized world -- flying kites, eating cookies until they’re sick, and more.

“I was surprised how many people knew the show,” Douglass says. “People have been calling the box office, saying, ‘I read those books, I know the soundtrack’ … but even though it was nominated for a Tony award, it was not a long-lived musical. … (But) I’ve talked to people on the street, and they know the songs.”

Readers of Lobel’s books will remember Frog and Toad as snappy dressers, usually spotted in pressed collars, jackets, and natty hats.

That’s not changing in this production. Instead of outfitting the actors in masks or animal suits, Frog (Lucas Simonson) wears a suit in green tones and Toad (Sean Harrington) wears brown. The other characters (Snail, Mouse, and others) might sport a rolled backpack to suggest a shell, or other accouterments that hearken back to the animal kingdom.

“We’re trying to keep it really whimsical,” Douglass says. “We’re using kabuki-style water, made of fabric, and … snow when they go on their sleds. So that calls back to old, Eastern drama, in a modern way.”

The scenes move quickly from season to season, adventure to adventure -- and the last thing Absolute wanted to do was pause for a scene change, Douglass says.

The production will feature a live band, as well as a slightly revamped space in Les Fields Hall.

Over the weekend, about a dozen volunteers painted the stage’s back wall to make it blend into the background -- a permanent change to the Castle Community.

“We love the Castle -- they’ve been so accommodating and so great for us,” Douglass says. “They bought the paint and we’re doing the labor. It’s been a really true collaboration that way. … They use our curtains and we use their stage.”