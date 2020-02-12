The Rochester Pops Orchestra is putting some pop culture into their next performance Sunday. The concert will feature contemporary composers including John Williams -- the writer and composer of the iconic music of “Star Wars” -- Aaron Copland, Dave Matthews and other modern composers.
Most compositions performed will have been written since 1950.
The concert will also include a debut piece written by orchestra founder Brock Besse.
John Williams is best known for his compositions used in the “Star Wars” movie franchise, including the main theme (which you know) and The Imperial March. (Which you also know even if you think you don’t. Just picture Darth Vader and the music will come. Yeah -- that piece.) The orchestra will perform at least one Star Wars piece by John Williams -- “Across the Stars” from “Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.”
Equally iconic is Aaron Copland, considered the “Dean of American Composers.”
Other selections the orchestra will play include: “With Malice Toward None” from the movie “Lincoln” by John Williams; “A View To a Kill” from the James Bond movie by John Barry; “Up in Lights” from “Actors in Hollywood” by Carl Davis; “Goodbye, Mr. Chips” from the 1969 Richard Addinsell film; “First Day of Spring” and “The Golden Years” by Leroy Anderson, and more.
Rochester Pops Orchestra is a full 65-piece symphonic orchestra made up of volunteer musicians. The orchestra performs four show a year. This is the orchestra's sixth season.