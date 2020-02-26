Justin Whiting is ready for fun -- though not in the hot, hot sun as Saturday’s event’s namesake would have professed. As the organizer and master of ceremonies for the Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash Whiting explains, “the event started as a birthday party held by some friends for my birthday.”
“I always wanted to celebrate Dr. Seuss and since we share the same birthday on March 2nd, I started the birthday bash. I plan to keep putting on free shows so everyone can have a good time!”
The show at Kathy’s Pub on Feb. 29 is curated by Whiting’s company of thirteen years, MINNEA Productions. “Our lineup includes special performers—everything from folk to rock and hip-hop,” Whiting says. “And to close the night, some producers and DJs. Everyone is welcome. It gives people something to enjoy without spending money–live music and friends.” The lineup includes performances by Dat Caddy, JAW (Whiting’s stage name), Strange Van and DJ InztraMental, who also runs lights and sound for the show.
Although Whiting’s favorite Dr. Seuss book is Green Eggs and Ham, due to how few words he used to write such a memorable book, Whiting has a favorite Seussical catchphrase for 2020: A person’s a person, no matter how small. “I feel this quote means so very much today, just as it did decades ago when it was written,” Whiting says.
Even though the party’s in its eighth year, Whiting says there’s plenty more to enjoy, even if you’ve celebrated in years past.
“We always have such a good time, and when winter gets this long, there is nothing better than spending time with friends, family and live music,” he says. Try it, try it, you may see—you may like to party with no cover fee.