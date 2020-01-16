The Fab Four, the Beatles tribute band, returns to the Mayo Civic Center's Presentation Hall for the Riverside Concert series Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Founded in 1997, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute is one of the world’s longest-running and most sought-after Beatles tribute acts.
They performed motion-capture for The Beatles: Rock Band video game released in 2009, for the planned remake of Yellow Submarine in 2010, and for the Cirque du Soleil Beatles LOVE Show's 10th anniversary revamp in 2017. They appeared on AXS TV's “World's Greatest Tribute Bands” in 2013 and 2017, and have headlined International Beatleweek in Liverpool, the Beatles’ hometown.
“I truly believe what sets us apart from the hundreds of [Beatles tribute] bands out there is our attention to detail,” says Ardy Sarraf, the Fab Four’s “Paul McCartney” says. “People have a great ear for The Beatles, and our goal is to please the harshest critics.”
Though the band members have watched “hundreds and hundreds of videos and films” to emulate the four lads from Liverpool, everything they do begins with the Beatles’ original studio albums and singles.
“We can pretty much do every song,“ says Sarraf, including the ones the Beatles themselves never could have re-created on stage without multiple tracks and overdubs. The Fab Four does not use any pre-recorded backing tracks, though three members play keyboards live to replicate the later Beatles songs that go beyond guitar, bass, and drums.
Since the band’s 2019 Riverside Concerts appearance, Adam Hastings from Newcastle, England has replaced founding member Ron McNeil as the band’s “John Lennon.” Along with Gavin Pring (“George Harrison”) of Liverpool, he’s one of, for the first time, two British members in the Fab Four.
Though all members of the band have played in other, non-Beatles groups and some have written and recorded their own music, the Fab Four is their home base.
“It’s simply the best job in the world,” says Sarraf. “Getting to play the music we love for all the people who weren’t lucky enough to see the Beatles in concert, and giving the people who did see the Beatles live a chance to relive that experience.”