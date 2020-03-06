In March, our farmers are already getting started with plants for summer markets, and baby animal season is in full swing! Seedlings started indoors under grow lamps will be transplanted into hoop houses for our season-extending farmers, and our growers who rent land are finalizing their rental agreements with area landowners who are looking to put their land into use growing food.
Each year from January through April, Rochester Farmers Markets are held every other Saturday from 9:00-12:00. The market will be indoors in one building -- Graham Park Industrial Hall (Building 35), on the following dates: March 7 and 21, and April 4 and 18.
Enjoy the early spring bounty with this recipe for homemade pizza (using local products).
Recipe: Pizza Night
(contributed by market manager Jess Joyce)
Ingredients:
2 teaspoons yeast
1 ½ cups warm water
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon honey
2 teaspoons salt
⅔ cup whole wheat flour
3 ⅓ cups white flour
Sourdough starter (optional)
A few favorite toppings: tomato sauce & cheese with your favorite seasoning mix, barbecue sauce, grilled chicken & frozen sweet corn, or Bechamel (white) sauce, smoked trout, & greens.
Instructions:
Mix together yeast, water, olive oil and honey, and let sit 5 minutes or until foamy. Add a dollop of sourdough starter for flavor (optional). Add flours and salt. Knead with dough hook 5 minutes and transfer to a lightly oiled bowl. Cover and let rise for 2 hours. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Divide dough into thirds and roll/toss out individually into 12-inch rounds. Bake crust on pizza stone without toppings for about 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Top however you prefer!