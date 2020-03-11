You probably know Dave Simonett from his songwriting in Trampled by Turtles and Dead Man Winter, but now he’s releasing a record under his own name. He recorded it at his home studio in Minneapolis and at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, so it promises to sound a little like home. The new record comes out this week on March 13 and is entitled “Red Tail,” so we thought we’d ask Dave to tell a little of his own “tale.”
What album, performer, or band has had an impact on your current performances?
I don’t know if I could limit that to one person or piece of work. When I was a teenager I, as many teenagers, I assume, went through many phases of almost obsessive musical taste. The first one I can recall was Nirvana in the early 90s. After that, it was all punk all the time. A blink of an eye later, it was Bob Dylan, and then a real colorful period with the Grateful Dead. I think if you find the center of that Venn diagram, that may be the answer to this question.
When you’re on tour, what's one item you can't live without?
I can live without anything, but I do prefer to have a good book along.
What might happen on your perfect day?
I guess there’d be either hunting, fishing, camping, or skiing involved alongside my kids, my partner Chloe, and my dogs. In the evening, I’d drink a bottle of Bandol wine and write two songs from start to finish. Dinner would be a medium-rare ribeye with mashed potatoes. On the news, they’d relate that we’ve been mistaken the whole time and cigarettes aren’t really bad for us after all. All of the billionaires would have a meeting and decide that they have too much money, and they’d fund health care for everyone and put the rest into preserving the environment. There would be a light breeze from the southeast, and my shirt would smell like campfire. The Northern Lights would come out right as I was about to go to bed, and also I could see Lake Superior from my porch.
If you could meet any musician past or present, who would you choose and what would you want to ask them?
I’d like to meet Enya and ask her why she’s never played a live show.
If you could have any band or performer cover one of your songs, who would you choose?
Bob Dylan or Low, probably.
What's your favorite non-musical pastime?
Currently it’s tied between pheasant hunting and teaching my kids how to ski.
If you had to choose an actor to play you in a movie about your life, who would it be?
James Dean. Might as well shoot for the moon.