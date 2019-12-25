You've seen the annual Rochester Musicians' photos in our year-end issues (if not, turn to page 9 for a good look at this year’s!). Now we're gathering all the local artists we can find in Les Fields Hall at the Castle for a group photo in January!
No matter your medium, we want to see you out there. Let's see how wide, wonderful, and diverse our town's art scene is! We’re talking professionals and amateurs, painters and crafters and writers and designers. If you’re an artist, we want to see you there!
Please gather in Les Fields Hall on the third floor promptly at 6:00 for the photo. Afterward, we'll head down to the Castle Commons for impromptu social time – grab a coffee at Queen City Coffee & Juice and get to know your fellow artists! Feel free to explore the rest of the Castle’s space as well.
Thanks to Threshold Arts for letting us use their space!