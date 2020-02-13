In the age of #MeToo, a rom-com about a determined young man who won’t take no for an answer would be a tired, dated trope. Or worse.
What was laughed off as persistence in the past is now legally codified as stalking.
So why are audiences being asked to empathize with Ethan Siegel, the main character in 2018’s “The Siegel,” who crosses that line repeatedly with his ex-girlfriend?
There’s a reason he’s driving so hard to get his ex to marry him, said director Jerry Casper, director of the Rochester Community and Technical College’s production of the play.
“You find out in the end,” Casper said.
Meanwhile, watching his persistence takes a delicate performance by Josh Hill as a persistent pest.
“You should be sitting there saying, ‘Oh my god, they should call the police,’” Casper said.
However, Hill brings enough charm to his performance to take the edge off the situation.
“I get lucky enough once in a while to get the right person for the right part,” Casper said.