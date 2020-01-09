Rochester’s Human Library convenes for two hours of stigma-shattering discourse Wednesday night.

The global Human Library project, developed in Denmark in 2000, has inspired a number of offshoots. Rochester’s has been active for a couple of years. It’s a partnership between the Rochester Public Library and the Diversity Council -- in fact, many of the current volunteers work on the Diversity Council board.

The concept is this: people who experience stigma or have experience with certain topics volunteer to be “human books,” who assemble in the library’s auditorium for about two hours on Human Library dates.

Then readers -- members of the community who can apply on the spot for a “human library card” -- sign up to “check out” some of the books for 20-minute conversations.

Those conversations, RPL head of Reader Services Kim Edson says, are supposed to foster connections and answer tough questions in a safe, open way. Both books and readers can ask any questions they like, reserve the right not to answer anything that makes them uncomfortable, and can end conversations early.

But that’s never happened at RPL, Edson says.

“The main ground rule is that everyone deserves to be treated with respect, and that includes the book and the reader,” Edson says. “We’ve been lucky to have a lot of really open human books and a lot of curious readers.”

Rochester’s human library was specifically curated with “books” that deal with certain societal biases -- people who have experienced poverty, people of color, gender and sexual minorities, people who were accused of, then acquitted of crimes, people with disabilities and other illnesses, and more.

“There’s pretty clear evidence that the best way to break down barriers between people is to have conversations,” Edson says. “Curious people sit down and have a face-to-face conversation, ask whatever questions they want to ask, and learn.”

Each human library event or pop-up has had a different group of readers. It’s been a valuable resource for sociology events, Edson says, or other groups looking to learn about different walks of life.

In general, speaking with the books is an invaluable way to learn a new perspective.

The library hopes to have 10-15 “books” at the Jan. 15 event, although volunteer availability does affect which stories a reader can hear.

“I think the ultimate goal -- and this sounds lofty -- is world peace,” Edson says. “If we learn to understand one another, I think that gives us some common ground and ways to interact with one another -- and hopefully understand the impact of bias, and try to reduce it.”