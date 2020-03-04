On March 7, edgy Americana band Chemistry Set will reclaim the stage at Kathy’s Pub for another electric performance with strong rock and alt-country vibes. No stranger to Rochester, the Minneapolis mainstay already brought down the house at Kathy’s last year and delivered a particularly memorable performance at Thursdays on First.
Influenced by greats such as Neil Young, Son Volt, and Tom Petty, the band describes its sound as “a dash swampy, a smidge funky, and a double shot of straight-up rock and roll.” If that sounds like your pint of ale, come out to see the power trio rock out another epic night at Kathy’s.
We caught up with singer-songwriter-guitarist Chris Thompson to find out what’s new with the band since their last visit.
How long have you been touring together?
Chris Thompson: [Steve “Smit” Smith] and I have been playing together since the mid-90s. Jackie [Crosby] joined 10 years ago in 2010. So we really know how everyone’s style and funny little idiosyncrasies, which really helps in developing harmonies and arranging parts to songs. That's the chemistry of Chemistry Set.
What has changed for the band since you last played in Rochester?
Let’s see, other than some new songs … I cut off all my hair, Jackie sings more, and Smit’s still annoying as hell. … It can be entertaining and draining. But it makes it all fun.
What’s on the setlist for the upcoming show?
Mostly original music with a few covers thrown in by Tom Petty, John Doe, and Neil Young. Good driving rock and some mid-tempo alt-country. All in all, a good mix to keep the night alive.
Which previous Rochester performance was your favorite?
Last year’s Thursdays on First was perfect because all the elements that can make a show great fell into place. We had perfect weather—sunny and high 70s—the crowd was huge, and everyone was in a great mood—ready to eat, listen to music, and party! The stage and sound crew super were nice and professional, and finally, we played pretty damn great!
What is your favorite venue(s) in Rochester? Why?
Well, it would be awesome to play the Civic Center. Kathy’s has a real good vibe. They’ve been around forever. A lot of notes bounced off those walls and a lot of drinks spilled on that old floor. Definitely our kind of mojo.
Any ties to the area other than playing here occasionally?
Smit’s had surgery at Mayo. He left his prostate in a small metal bowl. Party animal.
What is something fans might not know about the band?
Jackie is a writer who has won a Pulitzer Prize, Chris is an amazing graphic artist, and Smit is way into curling.
Do you have anything coming out soon?
Just our amazing, thermonuclear live performances, I’m afraid.