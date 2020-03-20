Some breweries might not exist within a year or so, thanks to COVID-19.
This isn’t an overreaction. Unless government assistance comes into play, the industry has been hit hard by the pandemic.
Not one local brewery in Rochester relies on selling beer in stores to make monthly sales figures. They need people visiting taprooms to buy pints, or to-go crowlers or growlers.
With mandatory closures happening across the country, places like Little Thistle have switched their business model for the time being.
On a Sunday evening, Little Thistle co-owner Dawn Finnie shared what her life has been like as a small business owner amid the health crisis. (Dawn and I had been texting back and forth, but for the sake of her having more time to deal with more pressing matters, she OK’d me to quote a social media post.)
“It’s crazy out here,” Finnie began in her post. “I’m drinking a beer alone at home right now. Everyone is in bed. My husband (Little Thistle co-owner and head brewer Steve Finnie) is mentally and physically exhausted, and so am I. We likely need to shut down a business that we worked incredibly hard to build and switch to off-sale only. We’re crunching numbers so we can make sure our staff are OK. This is some next-level small-business stuff.
“I’m worried about our friends with small businesses. I’m worried about this amazing city of ours. I’m worried about our friends in healthcare – lots of them! I’m worried about our parents who don’t see themselves as senior citizens – but you are. Please don’t go to the casino right now or to church. I’m worried about our families that are far away.”
The next day, Little Thistle made the decision to offer off-site beer only. You don’t even have to go into the taproom, as they will deliver it right to your vehicle. They are selling crowlers and filling new growlers.
It’s been a hard decision, but one every brewery in Minnesota has had to make.
Minnesota governor Tim Walz has mandated that places close to prevent large gatherings, and breweries in Rochester are now only offering to-go options. Life’s Too Short (LTS) Brewing Co. has an app that allows you to open and close a tab without touching your wallet or any surfaces in the brewery. Forager Brewery put together an online sales system. Thesis Beer Project followed Little Thistle’s lead immediately.
“As a new taproom/draft-focused business, this is a very hard decision for us to make, but one we feel is necessary,” Thesis co-owners Adam Fredericksen and Allyson Palmer wrote on Facebook. “We thank each and every one of you for your support thus far, and for every bit of business you bring our way during this unique time. We look forward to sharing many a pint during some live music with all of you soon.”
The situation has gotten so uncertain that Forager and Little Thistle canceled the Gathering in the Wood Festival. The festival is arguably the state’s best in terms of rare beer, and brings in breweries from around the country that don’t otherwise sell beer or attend fests in Minnesota.
When I was able to get Finnie to share her thoughts via text after a whirlwind week, she was brutally honest.
“I think just the uncertainty of all of this is scary,” she said. “We have so many friends in the brewing industry and the service industry in general. These are good people. Hard-working, passionate people. It’s a scary time for everyone. The health and safety of our families and our community are most important right now.”