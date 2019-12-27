Thinking new year, new me in 2020? We caught up with Sara Link, a Health and Wellness Coach and CrossFit Trainer at Progression Fitness, and Bailey Zubay, a Yoga/Meditation Teacher and Thai Bodywork Student at Roca Climbing & Fitness. Here are their dos and don’ts to successful health and wellness resolutions.
Do find your ‘why.’ “Get clear on why you want to change,” Link says. “Imagine what will be better in your life. Find the larger view and create a personal connection.”
Don’t choose a goal out of self-judgement. Instead, make resolutions out of loving kindness. Zubay notes the importance of self-love and compassion for the longevity of your goal.
Don’t go it alone. Do enlist help. “Have accountability and support,” says Zubay. “Share your goal selectively,” Link adds. “Find a friend or group to help you stay accountable.”
Do mentally prepare for long-term success. “Patience is key. Change is a slow process,” says Zubay. Link adds to recognize that bad days are a valuable learning experience. “A new way doing or thinking about things takes work,” she says. “Prepare yourself mentally that you’ll have great days and you’ll have not-so-great days.”
Do start small. “Choose a smaller goal that you know you can handle, to instill confidence in your ability to stick with something,” Zubay says. Building on one small change can lead to a big lifestyle change.
Don’t give up when you get off track. “We all have stressful days. It’s better to take a break from your goal than give up on it,” says Zubay. When you have a setback, “recognize it and learn from it. Make a plan for what to do differently,” Link adds.
Don’t be too hard on yourself. Zubay looks to the words of Maya Angelou for inspiration: “Do the best you can until you know better. When you know better, do better.”