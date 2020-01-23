If you want to meet Charlie Parr, we hope you got your tickets -- his Lanesboro concert is sold out. However, if you want to do some research before his show, the 2013 French documentary “Meeting Charlie Parr” will be screened at the historic St. Mane Theatre as part of the Frozen River Film Festival in Lanesboro. And yes, there are still tickets available.
Parr, based in Duluth, has been performing and touring for more than 30 years.
We chatted with him back in November for his new album. Here are a few questions that he answered that didn’t get used in our coverage.
When you’re on the road, what do you listen to?
Driving is a terrible place for listening to music. My little car has a terrible sound system.
Fair enough. How do you pass the time when you’re on the road?
I just drive. I can’t really do podcasts or music, or something I have to pay attention to when I’m already paying attention to the road. After 60, 90 minutes, you get this mental fatigue.
What do you listen to when you have a chance to better listen?
I’ve been listening to Bill Orcutt’s new album, Andrew Abbott, Chuck Johnson, Saariselka, Nels Cline, Alan Sparhawk. I know there are some others I’m leaving out.
What have you heard lately that has inspired you in some way?
Personally, I really enjoy the soundscape and tone of Alan Sparhwk (of Low). I really want to be able to do that.
As a musician, how do you listen to other people’s music? What are listening for?
Most of the time, I find myself not paying attention to the lyrics. Lyrics aren’t something I like listening to. You miss a lot of the music. I like listening to the music -- it’s a different kind of listening. I don’t want to not pay attention to the important part of the music and miss something.