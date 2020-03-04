How does Flash Gordon save the universe in 2020?
With a ton of humor, some surprisingly contemporary songs, and a little help from his colorful cast of friends, of course!
When Stewartville Community Theatre was choosing their 25th season lineup, they realized they’d never put on a sci-fi show, director Aaron Rocklyn said.
“Most of us knew the outlandish characters from the movie that was made back in the 1980s, so we're finding it pretty cool to get to play these iconic roles ourselves,” he said.
Normally, the Stewartville theater does a musical in the summer and a comedy in the spring -- but the musical adaptation of “Flash Gordon,” based on the comic series and ’80s movie, is both, Rocklyn said.
The script follows the eponymous hero as he works to save the world from evil Emperoro Ming The Merciless, who has created a weapon that leaves huge groups of people unable to tell fact from fiction (topical, no?). Flash teams up with supermodel/talk show host Dale Arden, rocket scientist Professor Zarkov, a host of royalty from various planets to go up against Ming’s team (including his kinda-evil daughter, Commander Kayla the Shark-woman, and Vultan the Hawk-man).
Although the characters are throwbacks, the pop music score is accessible to modern audiences, Rocklyn said. The show, which runs about 90 minutes, is fast-moving (with comic book-style rapid-fire dialogue).
And although you’ll only be privy to what’s happening onstage, just know that behind the scenes, things are moving just as fast.
“We have a cast of 28, and many of us play multiple roles,” Rocklyn said. “So the backstage chaos is almost as entertaining as the show out front!”