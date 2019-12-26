When it comes to New Year’s Eve parties, Forager Brewery has just about the best deal in town, with no cover charge and three bands performing.
“People can expect a great lineup of music starting at 8 p.m.,” Forager’s booking agent Jeff Riester said. “All three bands are some of the best local music that we love to support, and each (has) a special connection to the brewery in one way or another. We will also be offering a full drink menu with champagne at midnight.”
On the playlist for the night is Shamble Town Rebels, Thomas and the Shakes, and Hair of the Dog -- the last of which will begin at 10:45 and play for 15 minutes into 2020.
Shamble Town Rebels is a rock ‘n roll “power duo” featuring two vocalists, a guitarist, and a drummer. Thomas and the Shakes has been described in the Post-Bulletin as having “an unconscious pinch of Jack Johnson.” And finally, Hair of the Dog is a band featuring an accordion (which could not be any more fun!) that says it plays an eclectic mix of styles.
Once that Hair of the Dog set is over, though, you’ll have to go to bed or take the party elsewhere (at 12:30 a.m.).
There is no cover charge for the event. And if you didn’t already know, Forager serves more than just its own beer, thanks to its designation as a brewpub, meaning you don’t have to like beer or even alcohol to ring in the new year.
New Year’s Eve parties are something Forager has thrown ever since it opened, and Riester said he is sure it will be something the brewery hosts for the years to come.
“It is our feeling that the clientele and staff that support Forager are a family that should have the opportunity to celebrate the New Year together,” he said. “We believe in our community and coming together to celebrate special events, so this New Year’s, we would love to have anyone and everyone come celebrate with us.”
And while there won’t be any drink or food specials, pizzas will be available late into the night so you can balance out the beer with some grub into 2020.