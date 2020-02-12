RUNA, a Celtic-American-Roots band, takes the Chatfield Center for the Arts stage this weekend.
In their 10th year as a band, RUNA combines traditional Irish and Scottish music with jazz, bluegrass, flamenco, and blues tunes. Think mashups of “Ain’t No Sunshine” with Gaelic tunes.
It’s a winning combo: the band has won Top Group and Top Traditional Group in the Irish Music Awards in the past, and three Independent Music Awards, including Best Live Album, Best World/Traditional Song, and Best Bluegrass Song.
Want to give them a listen? RUNA released their sixth album, “Ten: The Errant Night” in March of last year.
Here’s the lineup: vocalist and step-dancer Shannon Lambert-Ryan of Philadelphia, Dublin-born guitarist Fionán de Barra, Cheryl Prashker of Canada on percussion, Jake James of New York on the fiddle, and Caleb Edwards of Nashville on mandolin and vocals.