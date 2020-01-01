In the new decade, ROCKchester’s vision is 20/20, and they see new music on the horizon. This weekend, the youth festival serves up fresh tunes from home-town favorites Greentop, Minneapolis darlings the Gully Boys, and edgy fest favorites Why Not. Each will take the stage as part of a free show at Thesis Beer Project Friday, with music kicking off at 7 p.m.
The bash will celebrate Greentop’s new EP “Resolved,” the Gully Boys’ “Phony” EP, and Why Not’s latest single, “No Suggestions Here.” The show will help ROCKchester music festival gear up for their fifth year.
“We are incredibly thankful for the support SEMAC (SouthEastern Minnesota Arts Council) has given us for the past two years,” says festival founder Dylan Hilliker. “This year, the festival will be focusing heavily on bringing bigger-name acts to ROCKchester, as well as bringing back local favorites.”
Thesis Beer Project is a ROCKchester sponsor, and Hilliker is excited to host a show there. Not only because they have, as he puts it, “some of the best beer in Rochester,” but also because he thinks it’s a great space for shows, as evidenced by the recent successes of both My Town My Music and Rochester Thaw events hosted there.
In addition to the stacked lineup for the night, the evening will also include a panel discussion entitled “How to be a Successful DIY Band” from 4-5 p.m. The discussion, moderated by Hilliker and his Greentop bandmate Isaac Jahns, and featuring members of the Gully Boys and Why Not, is part of a series of educational programs that are presented in partnership with The Rochester Area Foundation.
“ROCKchester was founded on a DIY mentality,” says Hilliker, who recently graduated with a Music Business degree from Belmont University in Nashville. “We were kids making things happen for ourselves,” he says. “We want to continue to encourage that mentality while inspiring the next generation and giving them the tools to succeed.” In part, Hilliker thinks educational opportunities like this panel discussion are important because in his experience, the music industry isn’t always set up to share information.
The Gully Boys are a perfect fit for ROCKchester’s DIY spirit, he adds. “They all learned their instruments together for the band,” Hilliker says. “They are role models for their communities and girls (or) non-binary folks who are wanting to play music but might not know where to start.”
Jahns, the front man for Greentop, says the show couldn’t have worked out better for his band. “We knew we wanted to play a hometown show for our EP release,” he says, referring to the band’s six-track “Resolved.” The timing for the show was important because three of the band’s five members will be leaving town the next day.
“Resolved” includes songs Jahns conceived in the first half of 2019. “I brought these songs to the band in varying states of completeness” says Jahns. In addition to Jahns’ guitar and vocals and Hilliker’s drums and backing vocals, the band’s current line-up also includes Jahns’ brother Lucas on guitar, Wyatt Moran on bass, and Gavin Sparks on saxophone and backing vocals. The band performed most of the songs on “Resolved” during their 2019 summer tour. “We spent the last two days of summer at Carpet Booth Studios getting everything recorded,” says Jahns.
Jahns says he’s really proud of the lyrics for “Western/Time,” which tackles issues like depression, mortality, religion, and finding purpose. He describes the song as creating a “cathartic release.” “You can almost feel the song grip you and take you on a ride,” he says.
After Greentop’s 2018 release of Dumb Luck, Jahns says the band has been able to build a “legitimate” fan base. “We get Instagram messages asking when we’re playing in Charlotte, Idaho, Jacksonville and other random places on both coasts, he says.
“I think this show represents everything that’s exciting about the future of Rochester,” says Jahns. “You’ve got two of the best up-and-coming bands from Minneapolis and an EP release show from a hometown, road-tested band, and it’s all at one of the most exciting new spots in town.”