There’s a breath of fresh -- um, water in the Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) Art Gallery, an exhibit featuring photography and video works linked to Lake Huron. The exhibit—filled with vivid blues and greens, spattered with beautiful multifaceted reflections, and including soothing sounds of flutes and breathy waves—is entitled “Breathing in Place,” and it was created by Suzanne Szucs, an instructor of art at RCTC. The exhibit’s title references the physicality of holding a camera, since each breath moves it.

Szucs grew up near the Great Lakes, and the fear, excitement, and wonder that they engendered in her from a young age have served as an inspiration for her works. For the last two years, she has been capturing photographs and videos of water to create her exhibit.

For Szucs, the exhibit is about identity. “Having spent many years making work that addressed identity, gender and body issues, I began making work in the landscape, and specifically the body in the landscape,” she says. “I became interested in how an individual body had a reaction and response to a greater one – in this case these giant lakes that literally appear to breath for the earth, reflecting our breath and body on a global scale.”

In part, the sheer diversity of images Szucs has created (though they aren’t all represented in this exhibit, she has about 50 finished pieces) seem to connect with what she calls the “multiplicity of identity.”

Purposefully hanging her large, rectangular, prints a little lower than standard helps Szucs accentuate their relationship to the body and identity. “When I started making prints, cropping them into the vertical format, I realized that I was sizing the images like bodies – they are torso-shaped, nearly human life-sized. So, when a viewer stands in front, there is a corporality to the images that the viewer might not even realize,” says Szucs.

The way her photographs of moving water freeze time is something that appeals to her. “I’ve always been interested in how photographs capture moments that we cannot actually stand back and see,” she says. The attempt to capture images of water that include moving light and reflection add an element of “randomness and accident” that Szucs embraces as part of her creative process.

A digital single lense reflex (DSLR) camera video kit and a digital handheld recorder helped Szucs capture her images. They were part of a purchase made to support a Media Arts course Szucs developed. “The DSLR allows me to go back and forth between video and still photography very easily, and I do a lot of coverage that way,” she says. “That use and knowledge of the equipment, I can take back into my teaching.”

Szucs’ exhibit displays two video works focused on Lake Huron. They continue a line of her creativity that has already presented Lakes Superior, Michigan, and Ontario. “All the major videos have an interaction of a woman in the water – a woman of a certain age, middle age, which is when women start being treated as invisible in our society,” says Szucs. For her Huron videos, the woman takes on the form of a shadow cast on moving water. Szucs sees this as being connected to “our current cultural anxiety” and linked to a “subtext of drowning.”

The two video works in the exhibit share a confined space, which created some interesting challenges for their audio components. Working with musicians, Szucs has created two separate, layered audio tracks for each video installment that include everything from bassoon to actual respiratory sounds and the noises created by lakes. She made sure these tracks were in the same key so they wouldn’t be too discordant when heard simultaneously. “This is the first time I have used actual tunes -- sea shanties inspired by the shipwreck connection and the acknowledgement of the Great Lakes as great maritime bodies,” she says.

It wasn’t always easy for Szucs to travel to Lake Huron to capture the images so essential to her creativity, but she’s already looking forward to completing a video focused on Lake Erie, so she can exhibit all her Great Lakes videos in the same space. They say that at least half of the average human body is composed entirely of water, so your body should feel right at home communing with all the beautiful water in Szucs’ “Breathing in Place” exhibit.