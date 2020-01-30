Whatever your stance on hard seltzer, it seems to be the “it” drink at the moment. But for all its ubiquity in the alcohol market, Rochester isn’t dabbling as hard as, say, Madison, where Ale Asylum went all in with Stray Forth (my favorite craft seltzer brand), selling cans alongside Karben 4’s K4 series of hard seltzers.
Nevertheless, the drink is popular. It is usually a lower ABV and contains fewer calories than most pints of beer. And although Rochester can’t buy any local craft hard seltzer in cans, two breweries are dabbling into the national trend.
“For us being a production brewery, it has been a challenge to have styles of beverage for the masses,” Kinney Creek owner and head brewer Donovan Seitz said. “Unlike a brewpub that can have spirits and wine, our state laws will not allow us to serve hard alcohol or wine. We also have had a need for vegan and gluten-free options. Now with the hard seltzers hitting the market and covering those two items, it made it an easy decision to brew a malt beverage that is gluten-free and vegan-friendly.
“I believe this is a new generation of drinkers that want something a bit lighter on the calories and carbs that you see in traditional beer styles.”
Kinney Creek, located at 1016 7th St. NW, Rochester, produces 13 different hard seltzers.
“We have everything from our very popular root beer flavor, a variety of citrus that you see in the liquor stores, to a spicy pineapple flavor. Really, we have a flavor for everyone,” Seitz said.
Over at Thesis Beer Project (1929 2nd St. SW, Rochester), co-owner and head brewer Adam Fredericksen has also been dabbling in what he calls “adult water.”
Right now, Lawnchair High pear and green apple is on tap amongst a plethora of craft beers.
Launched around Halloween, Fredericksen and assistant brewer Nick Strenke have been dialing in their hard water recipe.
“Give the people what they want,” Fredericksen said. “It’s a trend right now, so it’s one part. It was also a fun challenge to make it, make it well, and stay within the recipe guidelines that fit within Minnesota and the TTB laws. Trying to make something the right way and look clear is a challenge. When you have a new challenge in front of you, it is fun.”
It’s also a gluten-reduced option, which he likes. But more than anything, it’s another way to be creative.
“It checked a few boxes and lets us experiment with flavors,” Fredericksen added. “We flavor keg to keg with what we’re trying to experiment with, what people like.”
Thesis just made another batch of the “adult water” and plans on having one on tap year-round.
A few years ago, brewers were told that every brewery needed a light option on tap, and Fredericksen thinks this is just an evolution of that.
So far, it seems that Rochester is caught up in the hard seltzer craze.
“When we started selling them in October, we really had no idea what to expect,” Seitz said. “Today, it has added a noticeable increase in regular beer sales and the seltzers now have their own dedicated production piece to our brewery so we can keep up with demand. Rochester loves the hard seltzers.”