How do you follow up a first-year music festival and build for its future? If you’re The Rochester Thaw organizers, you make almost half the event free.
The eleven-act festival is set for March 21 at the Castle -- the former armory -- in downtown Rochester.
The second year festival builds off the goals of last year -- showcase a variety of musicians, genres and keep it local. This year, they’ll keep it moving by adding another stage.
Last year’s event featured a seven-band lineup on the third-floor stage of the Castle. This year, The Thaw includes a second-floor stage with acts between the third-floor sets.
“That will keep things moving,” said organizer and founder Nick Novotny.
The second floor is home to artist studios and workspaces, Queen City Coffee and Collective Books and Records store. In order to not deter business, the second-floor stage will be free to the public, Novotny said.
“We want this to be a beneficial thing for all the businesses in the building,” he said.
The lineup, headlined by The Bad Man and Humbird, was announced Monday morning. The acts are local, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have experience and a regional draw.
“All of the top line up has toured regularly,” Novotny said.
The act traveling the furthest to reach Southeast Minnesota is Peas and Carrot, with frontwoman transplant Audrey Robinson, an Iowa transplant who now lives in Rochester, backed by her Iowa band. Novotny said The Thaw isn’t the only festival recognizing talent from this quadrant of Minnesota. He noted Big Turn, Midwest and Rockchester music festivals heavily feature Southeast Minnesota musicians.
“There are so many Minnesota people booking Minnesota musicians because Minnesota has rad music,” Novotny said.