Joan Sween could write, act, make costumes and visual art, or develop a lighting design for a stage production, among a host of other talents.
For more than 60 years, Sween shared her myriad of skills with theater audiences in Southeast Minnesota and beyond.
One thing Sween didn’t do was direct plays she wrote.
That’s not to say she couldn’t.
However, like with most playwrights, once a play was written and published, it was up to someone else to direct and cast the show. Sween, who died Jan. 21, preferred to see how others handled her work anyway, said her husband, Doug Sween.
“It’s part of the theatrical process,” he said.
On Sunday, one of Joan’s yet-to-be-produced comedies will be performed at Rochester Civic Theatre, where Sween spent much of her time and talents.
In the director’s seat -- Joan Sween.
Debi Neville planned the walking run through of “Intervention: A Ridiculous comedy in Two Acts” Sunday.
Neville plans to have the actors reading the show follow Sween’s scripted stage directions verbatim.
“We want it to be a showcase of Joan’s work, not Debi Neville’s directing,” Neville said.
With Sween’s script and directions, Neville cast the read-through performance based on who she thought Sween would place in the roles.
“I know she would very much like the people we asked to read this,” Neville said.
However, as Neville started planning the event, she said she found herself reflexively looking in a familiar direction for help.
“I got a lump in my throat and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I wish Joan was here,” Neville said. “I just wanted another opinion -- some advice.”
Sween, who earned master's degrees in speech/English and theater, published several novels, plays and was also newspaper columnist. After teaching for several years, theater offered her outlets for multiple disciplines as she directed, designed costumes, acted, and designed stage lighting. Her work earned her Rochester Civic Theatre's Lifetime Achievement Award.
She also established the Rochester Playwright Festival to encourage other writers.
“Intervention” is a comedy about a man who thinks he’s a lion.
“Her comedic voice is excellent,” Doug said. “I don’t know where she grabbed that idea.”
Some of the show relies on physical humor, which Neville said is why she wanted actors to walk through the stage directions laid out in the script.
“She liked the slapstick kind of thing now and then,” Neville said.
However, Sween’s writing was just as versatile as her experiences and interests.
“She wrote some powerful dramas too,” Doug said, pointing to her play, “The First Woman,” which tells the story of Mary Surratt, the first woman executed by the U.S. Government for her participation in the conspiracy to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln.
She also wrote a Southern melodrama with female leads, including a woman antagonist.
“It’s great to see a dastardly woman in that kind of role,” Doug said.
Doug was Sween’s first-line editor and would read her drafts before she sent them to other editors.
“You’re most honest with your spouse,” Doug said. “She would be encouraged when I laughed out loud.”
After the runthrough of “Intervention,” the play will be produced by Theatre du Mississippi in Winona.
People are invited to see the show for free. Some of Sween’s art will also be on display. Viewers are invited to offer feedback on “Intervention,” but the threshold for changes to Sween’s script will be high. Doug said he doesn’t plan to see the show while maintaining an editor-like focus.
“I’m just going to sit back and enjoy it,” he said.