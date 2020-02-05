From January through April, the market is held every other Saturday from 9:00-12:00. The market will be indoors in one building, Graham Park Industrial Hall (Building 35), on the following dates: Feb. 8, 22, March 7, 21, and April 4, 18.
During this chilly season, we’re excited about soup! Below is a market staff-picked recipe for warming up the winter.
To show off your knowledge of local produce this month, pick up a black radish. This versatile vegetable can be sliced into matchsticks for a zesty slaw, sauteed in butter until tender, or sliced thinly and dried into chips! Try leaving the black outer skin on or peeling in stripes.
And keep an eye out for upcoming free film screenings at First UU Church, 1727 Walden Ln. SW:
Right To Harm - February 8, 6:30 p.m. Q&A to follow with local organic growers, farmers market vendors, and soil and water technicians.
How We Grow - February 22, 6:30 p.m. Q&A to follow with local growers and educators who are changing how fresh food is accessed in Rochester.