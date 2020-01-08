This Saturday, Jan. 11, Rochester Farmers Markets returns from the holiday break to continue offering year-round access to healthy food from family farms and small businesses. From January through April, the market will be held every other Saturday from 9:00-12:00. The market will be indoors in one building, Graham Park Industrial Hall (Building 35), on the following dates: January 11, 25, February 8, 22, March 7, 21, and April 4, 18.
While life can be quiet on the farm in the deep winter months, Minnesota farmers stay busy with repairs, caring for their animals, and selecting varieties of seed for the 2020 growing season. At the market, this is a great time of year to get to know our growers and even request specific products for next year!
Our growers are also wrapping up 2019 and making plans for 2020, with a few exciting education and networking opportunities coming up:
Northern Growers & Marketers Conference, Jan. 16-17 in St. Cloud - this joint conference of the Minnesota Farmers Market Association, Minnesota Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association, and Minnesota Apple Growers Association is one way we develop our businesses to bring you better products next year and expand our local food system.
MN Cottage Food Producers Conference, Jan. 22 in Minneapolis - Did you know that Minnesota bakers, picklers, jam experts and salsa secret-keepers can sell directly from their home kitchens? This educational conference blends food safety rules and regulations with marketing and technique training to build better home-cooked food markets and support, and inspire new businesses.
Recipe - Red Flannel Hash from Minnesota Cooks 2020 Calendar
2-3 beets
4 medium sweet potatoes
4 carrots
1 large onion
2 cup diced bell peppers (out of season, but you can spice things up with dried peppers from the market)
1 ½ teaspoon dried herbs or herb blend of choice
½ cup olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Wrap beets in foil and roast for 30-45 minutes in a 350 degree F oven.
While beets are roasting, dice remaining vegetables to about 1 inch around.
Remove skin and dice beets (keep separate from other ingredients to keep color from bleeding).
Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees F. Roast diced vegetables on a baking sheet for 25 minutes or until tender, with some caramelization.
Serve with bacon, breakfast sausage, greens, and eggs as a breakfast bowl.
See more: https://www.minnesotacooks.org/recipes.