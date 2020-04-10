APPLE VALLEY -- Covid-19 can cancel a lot of things, but not the internet's need for baby animal videos. At least that's what the Minnesota Zoo thought when they decided to take this year's Farm Babies event online.
Beginning Monday, April 13, the Apple Valley organization will have daily videos, photos and contests related to this year's calves, kids, and lambs. The first contest, according to the press release, will star the fan-favorite goat kids -- Farm Baby trivia and a chance to help the zoo pick out new names.
Keep an eye on the Minnesota Zoo website and Facebook page for more information (and those baby animal videos)!
For more information, call 952-431-9500 or visit mnzoo.org. The Minnesota Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and an institutional member of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA).