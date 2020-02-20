Kimberly Gist (stage name Brandonna Dupri LaReese) is all about southern romance -- the romance you see in the Hollywood movies.

“We are big romance people,” the North Carolina native said. “Especially from the south, our love and romance is what you see in the movies.”

And Gist’s boyfriend of two years knows how to provide a “movie romance.”

But not everyone needs to go south to keep the romance alive.

Gist, who will be performing in The Lexicon of Love on February 21, said the show is a fun night out for couples. The drag show put on by The Rochester Girls Inc., is Valentine’s Day-themed. And Gist said it’s a good way to keep up the spontaneity in your relationship if you’ve never been to a drag show.

"I was taught when you are with someone, you give them 100 percent of your time and energy. Just like drag queens give 100 percent of their time, effort, talent, and creativity to the performance and especially to the audience and fans.”

“What I say for tips for romance is always keep the spark alive,” Gist said. “Always keep it fresh and happening. I think it would be fun for date night. It’d be very fun for a straight couple who’s never been there. We get a lot of first-timers.”

The crowd is a mix of LGBTQ+, and straight people – anyone who loves a good time and follows the mantra that “love is love. “

There will be hip top, top-40 songs, old-school numbers.

“You’re always going to find fun, high-energy, positive numbers there,” Gist said, who will perform to some Taylor Swift to keep the Valentine’s theme going.

Dragagonza: Nearly two decades in drag This year's Dragagonza will take place at The Rochester Civic Theatre Company, 20 Civic Center Dr. SE, Rochester. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Darren Wendt, the director, producer, and performer (as Sidonia Dudval) for The Rochester Girls, is partial to the Taylor Dayne song “Can't Get Enough of Your Love.”

“Which of course I will be performing,” Wendt said. “I know there will be many romantic or even break-up songs that people can enjoy and sing along with, while being entertained.”

Every performer who will be in attendance is a professional, and Wendt promises talent, charm, and a lot of creativity. Performers interact with the audience.

“The benefit of bringing anyone to a show, either friends or dates, would be to open a new door of a different kind of entertainment in Rochester,” Wendt said. “Our shows have a variety of acts and performers from all over Minnesota and the U.S. This benefit would bring a community together to enjoy the well-rounded entertainment that Rochester gives to its community.”

As for Wendt’s tips for romance? Well, people these days might find it difficult to swallow.

“Put your phone down and communicate and listen to your loved one or date,” he said. “I have been with my husband for 18 years and communication, listening, and a little splash of surprise and romance goes a long way. Of course, you have to have humor in there as well.

"Laugh, talk, listen, be present, and be surprising. It can be as little as leaving a sticky note on their coffee mug, dash of car, or bathroom mirror stating something sweet and cute.