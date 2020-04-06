Social distancing may have stopped us from congregating at live shows, but it hasn't stopped the music! In the age of coronavirus quarantine, plenty of folks are using Facebook Live to deliver music and more to your computer screens.
We're keeping a running list of the local shows we hear about below. Check back for more shows -- and add your own by emailing ahalliwell@rochestermagazine.com.
A reminder -- many of these musicians and artists rely on your support to make it through this period of canceled shows and closed venues. Look for GoFundMe, Patreon, and other links to fund their live shows, or consider buying music from BandCamp or iTunes, if you like what you hear.
Virtual Craft Hour -- not a streaming show, but it is a cool way to connect. Every day from 2-3 p.m., you’re invited to spend an hour crafting based on a suggested theme or prompt (given out at noon), then share your work with @neongreenstudio using the hashtag #virtualcrafthour. They’ll also do occasional FB Lives, so look out for those.
When: 2-3 p.m. every day (starting Wednesday, March 18)
Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/207086607023512/?event_time_id=207086610356845
Virtual Happy Hour ft. Annie Mack -- Pick up (or order in) food and drink from local companies, then watch a local performer play in a shared happy hour. Even better, you can pay a 'cover charge' by donating to Channel One at helpingfeedpeople.org.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 10
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/216049623003395/
Virtual Happy Hour ft. Amanda Grace -- Pick up (or order in) food and drink from local companies, then watch a local performer play in a shared happy hour. Even better, you can pay a 'cover charge' by donating to Channel One at helpingfeedpeople.org.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/620610611825626/
Broadway Show Tunes with Laurie -- Play in this Broadway trivia game and possibly win a ticket to an upcoming show. Laurie Helmers will read a clue and play a snippet from a Broadway showtune, including a bonus question for each round that will be a little tougher.
When: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, April 11
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/532050060832331/
Bridge the Gap -- Vēmos in Minneapolis will host a livestreamed benefit concert to raise money for local artists and hospitality workers who have been forced out of work due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. It will feature local Minnesota artists, including headliners Gabe Douglas of 4ontheFloor and Pavielle. Artists will perform solo at Icehouse with full sanitation between sets, no patrons will be present, and no two bands will be in the same space at the same time. Tickets are $11 -- the Minneapolis minimum hourly wage.
When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 11
Link: https://www.vemos.io/bridgethegap
Saturday Night In-House Party -- You probably don't have to be up early the next day, so why not? SE MN DJs play songs on request, every Saturday night.
When: 9 p.m. every Saturday, April 4-May 31 (projected)
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1065936080447009/
And keep an eye on...
The Rochester Public Library, which is streaming story hours in the mornings.
Keep an eye on the Rochester Downtown Alliance page -- they have more virtual happy hours planned for March 21 and 26-28 (stay tuned for info on the entertainment)!
Pure Rock Studios of Rochester, which is offering online lessons and rental instruments! They hope to showcase some virtual concerts soon as well.
Aventi Streams plans to hold live DJ shows in the evenings.
Viral Variety Television, based in Minneapolis, posts live broadcasts of LGBTQ+ entertainment.
The Television Underground, created by the Rochester Posse, isn't exactly a livestream -- it's a bite-sized episode featuring members of the local arts promotion group, plus community works (contact them here to submit your own videos).
Stream yoga classes with Rochester instructor Vannavanessa. If you like the class, you can Venmo donations to Lavender-Peonies.
Yoga Tribe MN also has livestreamed yoga classes at different times and days. See their schedule here.