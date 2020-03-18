Social distancing may have stopped us from congregating at live shows, but it hasn't stopped the music! In the age of coronavirus quarantine, plenty of folks are using Facebook Live to deliver music and more to your computer screens.
We're keeping a running list of the local shows we hear about below. Check back for more shows -- and add your own by emailing ahalliwell@rochestermagazine.com.
A reminder -- many of these musicians and artists rely on your support to make it through this period of canceled shows and closed venues. Look for GoFundMe, Patreon, and other links to fund their live shows, or consider buying music from BandCamp or iTunes, if you like what you hear.
Virtual Craft Hour -- not a streaming show, but it is a cool way to connect. Every day from 2-3 p.m., you’re invited to spend an hour crafting based on a suggested theme or prompt (given out at noon), then share your work with @neongreenstudio using the hashtag #virtualcrafthour. They’ll also do occasional FB Lives, so look out for those.
When: 2-3 p.m. every day (starting Wednesday, March 18)
Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/207086607023512/?event_time_id=207086610356845
Dan Israel - live from his living room! -- The Twin Cities singer-songwriter behind “Social Media Anxiety Disorder” will play some songs from his couch, and probably talk a bit. If you were looking forward to seeing Dan at the Castle Community in early April, here’s your chance to make it up.
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18
Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/546056539640916/
James Solo Show: Streaming! -- Watch James Rechs of rock ‘n’ rollers Jailhouse Payback play three (or more!) instruments at a time in a live solo show. Opening act music by 11-year-old rising star DJ Rob.
When: 8-9 p.m. Saturday, March 21
Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/202619117819598/
And keep an eye on...
The Rochester Public Library, which is streaming story hours in the mornings.
Chrissy’s Studio, which plans to do FB lives for kids over the next few weeks (think sing-alongs, dance parties, maybe some piano/ukulele how-tos).
Reggae band Push & Turn, which is looking at setting up a live stream this weekend.
Pure Rock Studios of Rochester, which is offering online lessons and rental instruments! They hope to showcase some virtual concerts soon as well.
Aventi Streams plans to hold live DJ shows in the evenings.