Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) has been around for decades, but for those who have never created a character, rolled some dice, and ventured forth at the mercy of their dungeon master, it can be an unknown phenomenon.
Life’s Too Short (LTS) Brewing Co. doesn’t want you to miss out. Beer is a social lubricant, so it only makes sense that it would be right by your side, just like your mace or shield, as you venture forth into the world of slaying orcs. The brewery has teamed up with D6 Games again to present "Drinks and Dragons - One Shots!"
The Rochester brewery hosts a D&D series of events aimed at introducing players to the creative series. For the uninitiated, D&D is a game played via pencil and paper, but also made creative thanks to the Dungeon Master -- that’s the person who crafts the game’s story and campaign
Dungeon master Chris Welhaven wrote this year’s first D&D story. His takes place in the Forgotten Realms, a setting crafted in 1987. But in this case, it has a craft beer twist.
“Players who come to the event will be challenged with tracking down an evil brewer who has absconded with a magical, beer-brewing keg robot,” Welhaven said. “Anyone is welcome to come and create a hero of their choice and work together to help the people of the Realms and be rewarded with fortune and glory.”
If this sounds totally alien to you, that’s OK. Welhaven and the other dungeon masters are ready and able to help new players defeat this evil beer maker.
“I'm hoping to see a good turnout of new players and people who have attended the previous events, especially since the busy holiday season will be over,” Welhaven said. “Last year, we were able to get several people who had never played a pen-and-paper roleplaying game to join in and have a great time, and I'm hoping to see even more this time around.
“In a world where entertainment is becoming more and more dominated by screens and internet connections, it's really enjoyable to be able to unplug, sit down with some new friends, and enjoy a game together,” he added.
While no turnout expectations have been acknowledged, the brewery did have a good amount of people show up to the first series of D&D events it held last year.
You can find more information on how to join the fun via the sidebar.