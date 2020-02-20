The Skally Line comes to Olde Pine Theatre this weekend -- Minnesota history buffs, rejoice.
Fred Keller, the band’s mandolin player and main historian, grew up in Byron -- just a few miles away from the Olde Pine Theatre, where the group will play Saturday night. But the band itself is thoroughly Northern Minnesota. The group is named after The Skally Line, an old passenger train line that ran from Swede Hollow in St. Paul to Duluth from the 1870s. The tracks of that line run by Keller’s current home in Sandstone, he says.
The Skally Line band is Keller’s project, and has a fluctuating lineup-- most often involving Mike Chew on banjo and guitar. You can also meet Craig Evans on bass with Christopher Becknell, the group’s latest addition, on the fiddle.
“The idea of it was, I would pick up players as they came along, like cars on a train, and they’d travel with me for a while,” Keller says.
Keller himself played Irish music back in the 90s, then transitioned into bluegrass for the next 15 years or so. It was a lot of music he didn’t have a connection with -- at that point, he hadn’t spent much time in the Deep South, and no time at all in Ireland. So he searched for a “Minnesota folk tradition” and discovered that the state relied heavily on the folk music traditions of its immigrants.
“In many cases, it’s unchanged from the old country -- Irish or Scandinavian fiddle tunes or songs,” he says. “To some extent, there are logging songs and work songs, but those come either from the old country or back east. There are some that have been written here, but not many. I just made a decision -- I’m tired of singing about the little old church on the lane. I don’t know that church, I’ve never been there. So I decided I would start learning about where I lived and writing songs about that.”
To do that, Keller, an English lit major-turned-musician, turned to local history museums (the Pine County one is particularly good, he says), interviews with locals, online archives of Minnesota newspapers he can page through, and books.
“Minnesota was the wild, wild west for some time,” Keller says. “Anything went, anything happened here.” His songs delve into Prohibition-era hotels and moonshine makers, accidental murder and thievery.
Keep an eye out for “Looking for Grace” -- it’s based on a 1955 newspaper article about a nameless man who walked to Moose Lake in search of a man named Charles Grace. The stranger knocked on Grace’s door, apologized, and handed over all the money on his person -- about $90.
Turns out, 30 years older, at the height of Prohibition, Grace had owned a hotel and cooperated with police when they had questions about moonshine distilleries.
“Someone put a pail of dynamite on the porch, blew out all the windows,” Keller says. “It was an obvious ‘shut your mouth’ kind of threat.”
Reconstructing Minnesota history from stories, legends, and articles isn’t a hard science -- but it’s certainly rewarding, Keller says.
“I don’t know if this is true or not, but it’s a great story, so I’m going to run with that,” Keller says often -- it’s a great attitude to enter this show with.