Happy Valentine’s Weekend!
Maybe you’re the type of person who’s had a perfect, romantic night out planned since mid-December. Or maybe you’re just now wondering what you can do to celebrate. If you’re the type to fly by the seat of your pants, we can’t judge -- what we can do is give you all the music and events we could find this weekend, so you can be as prepared as possible.
A couple of notes -- the restaurants and bars on this list will likely be crowded, so call ahead to make sure you can get a seat for the music. And if you don’t see your event here, let us know! Email Anne Halliwell at ahalliwell@rochestermagazine.com to get on here!
Music and Entertainment
Everyday People -- playing at Zen Fusion.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: Zen Fusion Hibachi + Lounge, 2043 Superior Dr. NW, Rochester
Cost: Free
80s Valentines Day -- Thinmen with special guest Josiah Smith.
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: Thesis Beer Project, 1929 2nd St. SW, Rochester
Cost: Free
Ghostland Radio's Big Love Party -- singles, couples, everyone welcome.
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: Island City Brewing Company, 65 E. Front Street, Winona
Cost: Free
The February Show! -- Valentine’s-themed variety show presented by Steven Marking and JoAnn Funk.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: St. Mane Theatre, 206 Parkway Ave. N, Lanesboro
Cost: $12 for Lanesboro Arts members, $15 for non-members; lanesboroarts.org
Valentine's Day Karaoke -- what’s wrong with silly love songs?
When: 7:30-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: The American Legion Post #92, 915 21st Ave. SE, Rochester
Cost: Free
Valentine Dance Band -- 2 O’Clock Jump band, dance lesson and free dance.
When: 7:30-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: Blue Moon Ballroom, 2030 Hwy 14 East, Rochester
Cost: $12, bluemoonballroom.com
Valentine's Party -- Hardly Working plays with Randy Lavoie and Billy Hollenhorst from the Colt 45 band.
When: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: Frank-N-Steins, 15 Frontage Rd. NW, Byron
Cost: Free
Valentines Day Party -- with JT & the Gunslingers.
When: 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: Shar's Country Palace, 3925 Marion Rd. SE, Rochester
Cost: Free
MGC Ladies at Forager -- Celebrate Valentine’s Day with music by the women of My Grandma’s Cardigan (and probably some apps and drinks, while you’re there).
When: 8-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: Forager Brewery, 1005 6th St. NW, Rochester,
Cost: Free
“Under Paris Skies” -- a romantic evening at the Blue House concerts, feat. European jazz music and a themed reception.
When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: Blue House Concerts, 607 Fillmore Ave. S, Lanesboro
Cost: $15
Valentine’s Party 2020 - A square dance caller will teach party-goers how to dance at the beginning of Christ United Methodist’s intergenerational shindig, so everyone can do-si-do with their loved ones.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: Wesley Hall, Christ United Methodist Church, 400 5th Ave. SW, Rochester
Cost: Free
A Singing Valentine -- Love is in the air at the Choral Arts Ensemble’s annual fundraiser.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: Rochester International Event Center, 7333 Airport View Dr. SW
Cost: $100 per person, $750 for a table of eight, choralartsensemble.org
Valentine Milonga -- Tango band and lesson, free dance. Co-hosted by the Tango Society of Rochester.
When: 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: Blue Moon Ballroom, 2030 Hwy 14 East, Rochester
Cost: $12, bluemoonballroom.com
Food and Drink
Valentine's Infusions & Free Cupcakes -- drop by LTS for a sweet treat -- free cupcakes from Persimmon Bakery while supplies last! While you’re there, try “Karma's a Sweetheart” or “DeCherry” infusions. Both infusions will be paired with a cupcake!
When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: Life’s Too Short (LTS) Brewing Co., 2001 32nd Ave. NW, Rochester
Cost: Limit one free cupcake per customer.
Valentine Tea -- This Saint Elizabeth tradition brings the Wabasha community together for treats and fellowship.
When: 1:30-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: Elizabeth’s Health Care Center, 626 Shields Ave., Wabasha
Cost: For information, contact Saint Elizabeth’s at 651-565-4531.
Valentine's Banquet -- Meet at Saints on Second for fellowship and then head to Rochester Baptist Church for dessert and a special challenge from Brother Calvin Allen.
When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: Saints on 2nd Bar & Grill, 161 13th Ave. SW, Rochester
Cost: Your meal at Saints.
Arts and Crafts
Valentine’s Day Card Making with the Y-Tots -- make a valentine with the YMCA's preschool program!
When: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12
Where: Rochester Area Family YMCA, 709 1st Ave. SW
Cost: Contact the YMCA at 507-287-2260 for info.
Decorate a Valentine Day card -- stop in and create a craft with your kiddos!
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12
Where: ABC and Toy Zone, 122 17th Ave. NW, Rochester
Painting classes -- A "Golden Love Birds" Wednesday, a “Blooming Heart” Thursday or “Date Night Blossoms” Friday -- any would work for a night out at Canvas & Chardonnay.
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 12-14
Where: Canvas & Chardonnay, 317 S Broadway, Rochester
Cost: $35, canvasandchardonnay.com or 507-319-0117
Valentine Schleich Day -- make a card for a friend!
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13
Where: ABC and Toy Zone, 122 17th Ave. NW, Rochester
Cost: Free, limit one per child. Space is limited, register on ABC and Toy Zone’s Facebook page.
Brews & Blooms -- design your own floral arrangement after a special brewery tour and drinks.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13
Where: Little Thistle Brewing, 2031 14th St. NW, Rochester
Cost: $45, eventbrite.com
Valentines Day Date Night -- painting with a loved one, plus a pastry, beverage, and chalkboard frame for your masterpiece.
When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: Color Me Mine, 416 Crossroads Dr. SW, Rochester
Cost: $10 per person, reserve your seat at 507-258-5436
Sock Monkeys, Cocoa, and Mochas, “Oh my!” -- a post-Valentine’s get-together for you and a loved one. Craft a miniature sock monkey with Amarama Art!
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: The Castle, 121 North Broadway Ave., Rochester
Cost: $35, find the event on Facebook. If planning to pay in person, contact amaramaart@gmail.com to reserve your spot in the class and ensure that enough supplies are available.
Miscellaneous
Valentine's Run -- if running is what you love, you can certainly do that today! Hot chocolate and treats provided afterward.
When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12
Where: Running Room, 711 S Broadway, Rochester
Cost: Free, no registration required!
Storytime for Grown-ups -- Listen to stories featuring chocolate and romance -- those Valentine’s staples -- at the Co-op.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13
Where: People's Food Co-op, 519 1st Ave. SW, Rochester
Cost: Free, ages 9 and up preferred
Anti-Valentine's Day Party -- sick of the season? Dress up and sing anti-love songs. Karaoke runs from 6 to 10 p.m.
When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: Little Thistle Brewing, 2031 14th St. NW, Rochester
Cost: Free
Valentine's Candlelight Ski and Snowshoe -- enjoy a candlelit nighttime ski, then warm up by the fire with champagne and sweets.
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: Quarry Hill Nature Center, 701 Silver Creek Rd. NE, Rochester
Cost: $20 per person, ages 21 and up. Call 507-328-3950.
Pride and Prejudice -- In association with Wits' End Theatre, a reading of Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill. Adopted from the novel by Jane Austen.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: Chatfield Center for the Arts, 405 Main St. S, Chatfield
Cost: $5 at the door, cash or check. chatfieldarts.org/performances
Galentine's Day Yoga & Wine -- Door prizes, food, an activewear clothing swap, and -- as advertised -- yoga and wine.
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14
Where: Crossfit Progression, 2625 Highway 14 W, Rochester
Cost: Call 507-206-4611 for details.
Romantic City Lights & Water Trolley Tours -- snuggle up with your sweetheart as you view Rochester’s skyline and historical districts in a romantic tour.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15
Where: Rochester Trolley & Tour Co., 101 1st Ave. SW
Cost: $20 per seat, 507-421-0573 or RochesterMNtours.com
Date Night -- you and your partner will have to pick something else on this list to do -- but Emmanuel Baptist Church has the nursery open for the kids.
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2911 18th Ave. NW, Rochester
Cost: Sign your kids up at the church.