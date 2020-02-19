When Little Thistle head brewer and co-founder Steve Finnie went to Scotland to brew a collaboration with Fyne Ales, he brought strata hops to make a hazy IPA. Fyne had never used the hop or made the style before, making the collaboration effort a fun teaching and learning experience for both parties.
These kinds of brewery collaborations have been a part of the beer industry for a long time. But lately, it seems like a new one happens each week. Local Rochester breweries are collaborating with each other, other breweries across the state, the nation, and even the world.
Forager head brewer Austin Jevne and brewery employee James Higgs are brewing collaborations in Florida as I write this. They’re down south for the J Wakefield Brewery’s fifth annual WakeFest. Forager has collaborated with breweries even further away in Europe. Finnie was just in Texas brewing up a collaboration as well.
“Collaborations are one of many beautiful facets which exist in the beer industry,” Jevne messaged from Florida, having just completed a brew with Unseen Creatures Brewing in Miami. “You don’t see this often in other industries. Imagine if Ferrari and Lamborghini made a car together -- what could they learn from each other, and how exciting would it be for the people who support and love their companies?”
The reason to collaborate is simple: it creates long-lasting friendships in the industry. Beyond that, brewers can learn from each other and get their name into a different region or even country.
”We learn from each other, we laugh together, we share stories of success and failure,” Jevne wrote.”To me, there is no greater honor in beer than being invited to a collaboration brew day with a brand you respect and love to drink.”
Finnie was just in San Antonio, thanks to meeting the co-owners of Roadmap Brewing at the Craft Brewers Conference in Denver last year.
“They opened Roadmap Brewing in San Antonio, Texas, one month after us (September 2018),” Finnie wrote before boarding a plane home to Rochester. ”We have very similar business models, outlook on life, and even have the same brewing equipment. We thought it would be fun to make a beer together to learn from each other, and it's a great opportunity for two Little Thistle beers to be on tap a few blocks from CBC.”
The product from that meeting, a Mexican Lager and Scottish pastry stout, should be available in April when the conference takes place in San Antonio.
“After being open for one year, I think we made a conscious decision to do more collabs,” Finnie wrote. ”It keeps things fresh and keeps us on our toes. The craft brewing industry is constantly changing and it's important to understand trends, different brewing techniques, and how different breweries help to elevate craft beer in this market.”
In addition to Texas, Finnie has collaborated with Rochester brewery Thesis Beer Project, Forager, and even a brewery from Scotland, where Finnie was born.
“Our recent collaborations in Scotland and Texas have been unique opportunities for us, but really our collaboration focus is with our local breweries in Minnesota and the midwest,” he wrote. The strongest reason Finnie and Jevne work with other breweries is simple: it’s a way to get hands-on education from your friends.
“We have amazing friends in this industry and it's real fun to make beer with them,” Finnie wrote. “Many of them have helped us so much — when we were writing our business plan and when Little Thistle was merely an idea. You learn so much from other brewers about brewing techniques and equipment for example, and you learn about how other breweries operate in different cultures, countries, and communities that they serve.
“The uniting thing is that beer truly brings people together. These aren't things you can learn in a classroom or online — it's hands-on learning from people who are doing it. That is invaluable.”