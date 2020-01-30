What do you get when you mix -- at they themselves say -- the music of a DJ, the theatrics of a Broadway musical, and the energy of an arena rock show? You get Pop ROCKS!
Pop ROCKS is a Minnesota-born theatrical cover and tribute group that performs Top 40, rock, pop-punk, country—even classical and hip-hop tunes from the 70s to today. They proudly cater to all ages and musical tastes. Pop ROCKS has been called the “Ultimate Dance Party Rock Show!” And they are coming back to North Star Bar Friday.
We talked to Ryan Wachtel, who goes by “Ryan Hype” (lead vocalist, promotor, and self-proclaimed all-around “Hype Man” for Pop ROCKS), about what to expect from their upcoming show. Hype says there is no ‘typical’ Pop ROCKS show formula but we should expect a full adult setlist crossing several genres. Expect to see fun and detailed costumes, lots of energy and imitations of recognizable musicians on stage.
We pressed Hype for a few more Pop ROCKS details--here is Pop ROCKS by the numbers:
8 members
Pop ROCKS has three lead vocalists/impersonators: Chad Higgins (a.k.a. The Rev), Krystin Lillie, and of course Ryan Hype. Impersonators swap in and out throughout the show, keeping the energy high and not missing a beat (or a lyric). The Rev plays rhythm guitar, and you’ll also meet Jeff Gilbertson on lead guitar, David LeDuc on bass and Blake Seybolt on drums. There’s also a two-person team running the sound, lighting and special effects (which, depending on the venue, may include foggers, lasers, and pyrotechnics).
3 hours of music
That’s 180 minutes spread over two 90-minute sets; be ready for a non-stop party when Pop ROCKS take the stage! Hype says you’ll sing and dance along to favorites to which you probably know all the words, in what Pop ROCKS calls a “party zone format.” (But we’re told you’ll need to experience it to completely understand.)
40-50 costume changes, 40-60 songs
Yes. Really.
Pop ROCKS’ three impersonators swap leads and costumes throughout the evening. Expect to see everyone from Lady Gaga to Marilyn Manson, from Garth Brooks to Ozzy Osbourn and from Katie Perry to Run DMC take the stage. “We bring something for everyone -- every age and musical taste,” says Hype. “Many bands say they play everything, but we really mean it.”
100 shows per year
The group played its first gig in 2006 and has been tearing up the Midwest music scene ever since. (The Rev, the lead vocalist, impersonator, and rhythm guitarist is the founder and only original member.)
Pop ROCKS travels mostly within the upper Midwest, but has performed all over the United States and across the world, including Las Vegas, New Orleans and Panama City. Pop ROCKS is also part of the United States Military tour circuits, playing throughout the Middle East and Europe.
“We've gotten to open for many national acts over the years like Firehouse, Sugar Ray, Bret Michaels and many others. We've also had the privilege to play all around the world for our men and women in uniform and look forward to continuing to do so,” Hype says. The group is excited to be back in Rochester again, having played at North Star Bar a few times before and the now-closed Wicked Moose Bar & Grill previous to that.
A 100 percent unforgettable night
“We try to be over the top by being more than just a cover band, but a show,” Hype says. “You’ll be glad you spent your night partying with us.”
We’ll see you there.