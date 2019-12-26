Time flies when you’re making fun music.
Dropping beats for the last decade, Push & Turn has continued to spread positive energy with their music. The Rochester area reggae-fusion band is ready to put on a holly jolly reggae party with their friends Rootz Within to celebrate. The show will go down at Kathy’s Pub on Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Push & Turn—a quartet that consists of Sothea Lam (guitar and vocals), Tyler Kispert (guitar and vocals), Kyle Truex (bass), and Cameron Smith (drums)—played their first paid gig in December of 2009.
But the band’s roots go deeper than that. “I've known Sothea since we were five years old,” says Smith. “I went to high school with Kyle where we both had an interest in music. In college, we met Tyler and started finding a community of musicians.” Smith says the band didn’t feel complete until Kispert joined them full time.
Lam remembers friends letting him play a song or two at the now-closed Rookies Sports Grill. The experience left him thinking, “Hey, all I (have) to do is learn more songs and I can do this.” “Me and Cameron learned as many as we could, and the rest was history,” Lam adds.
What’s the secret to staying together as a band for 10 years? “We are all very positive people and easy to get along with,” says Kispert. Smith says the trick is “remembering you’re friends above bandmates.” The strength of that friendship can propel the band’s music in new directions. “We’ve been friends for so long, chemistry just happens, and we can feed off each other and do new and interesting things with a mental link sort of thing,” says Truex. “Awesome things just happen when we jam, and it keeps everything new and fun.”
During their time together, the band has played at a variety of regional festivals including Hotel Minnesnowta (which they’ll play again on Jan. 17, at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West), Wookiefoot’s Shangri-La music festival, and the Ragged Roots Music Festival. One of Kispert’s favorite nights of music with the band was at the Galactic Get Down. Since the landowner wanted Push & Turn to play late at night, they got to take the stage last. “We got to close down the night after Dead Larry and Useful Jenkins,” reminisces Kispert.
The band has jammed until five in the morning in campsites, played to hometown crowds at Kathy’s Pub, put up with Smith’s bad driving, eaten “coleshlaaaw” served by Norwegians at Paul Bunyan’s Cooking Shanty, and even survived the disintegrating plywood stage at Dexter Fest. Through it all, they’ve made sure to have lots of laughs, created danceable songs like “Feel You” and “Rise Up,” and sent positive vibes out into the world. As Kispert puts it, they’ve been “growing together through the highs and the lows, and becoming better bros.”
Along their musical journey, Push & Turn met Rootz Within at some late-night jams during festivals both groups have played. Smith says Rootz Within “bring good vibes.” “We're looking forward to sharing the stage with them again,” he adds.
“Ten years is a long time, and I’m excited for more,” says Truex. He promises the band will debut some new music at their 10-year show. Don’t miss this killer party with Push & Turn and Rootz Within.