Since the Rochester Art Center re-established an open mic program in January, dozens of people have strummed, bowed, beatboxed, and read original works to an attentive audience.
A stay-at-home order in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus isn’t stopping the center from holding its fourth monthly event Thursday.
Instead of a listening room, the event will feature multiple performers from remote locations brought together on one feed.
People can participate or watch the feed via Zoom at 7 p.m.
Theocles Herrin, who has performed at each of the events so far, is signed up to perform. He said he wanted to support the fledgling open mic event.
“It’s a Rochester-based event that has suffered because of the global pandemic that I can support and keep alive by doing my part in playing some music,” Herrin said. “I’ve really enjoyed playing live shows there because it’s really rare to play to a listening room instead of a bar.”
Herrin said he’ll play original songs with a stripped-down acoustic arrangement, since he only has his phone for video and audio to participate in the event.
People can email the Rochester Art Center at agarretson@rochesterartcenter.org to participate or watch the open mic event.