Theocles (1) (1).jpg

Theocles

 Contributed photo

Since the Rochester Art Center re-established an open mic program in January, dozens of people have strummed, bowed, beatboxed, and read original works to an attentive audience.

A stay-at-home order in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus isn’t stopping the center from holding its fourth monthly event Thursday.

Instead of a listening room, the event will feature multiple performers from remote locations brought together on one feed.

People can participate or watch the feed via Zoom at 7 p.m.

Theocles Herrin, who has performed at each of the events so far, is signed up to perform. He said he wanted to support the fledgling open mic event.

“It’s a Rochester-based event that has suffered because of the global pandemic that I can support and keep alive by doing my part in playing some music,” Herrin said. “I’ve really enjoyed playing live shows there because it’s really rare to play to a listening room instead of a bar.”

Herrin said he’ll play original songs with a stripped-down acoustic arrangement, since he only has his phone for video and audio to participate in the event.

People can email the Rochester Art Center at agarretson@rochesterartcenter.org to participate or watch the open mic event.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

General Assignment Reporter

John joined the Post Bulletin in May 2018. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 2004 with degrees in Journalism and Japanese. Away from the office, John plays banjo, brews beer, bikes and is looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter “b.”