Music takes over in Red Wing this weekend, as the Big Turn Music Fest turns three. The festival, named Big Turn after a sharp bend in the Mississippi river, seems to be growing faster than its numerical age. This year, it includes 209 bands scattered throughout 23 venues. Stages range from the beautifully restored, historic Sheldon Theatre to churches, shops, and bars. With music that includes everything from bluegrass to bell choirs, and glitch pop to grease-stained garage rock, this festival has something for every listener.
“It’s like no other festival you’ve experienced,” says Adam Brown, the festival’s creative director. “Since you have the option of staying at one venue stage for the whole time or exploring many venues, there's a unique aspect involved and everyone will have a different experience.”
One of the things Brown loves about the festival is how it brings people together. He says festivals like Big Turn “have the potential to truly bring a wide range of age groups together to not only work as a community on a project, but to celebrate something everyone seems to enjoy together – music and exploring.”
Big Turn includes many of the region’s most-loved acts like Charlie Parr, Pieta Brown, Mason Jennings, and The Big Wu. It also boasts some performers poised to break out, like the Gully Boys, The Shackletons, and Why Not.
If you’re from the Rochester area, there will be several local acts represented to keep you from getting homesick. The contingent from Rochester, or at least with strong ties here, includes Amanda Jay, Amateur, Author, Colby Kent and the Stompin’ Ground, The Ditty Wish, Fires of Denmark, Hair of the Dog, Ilika Ward, Jeremy Jewell, Loud Mouth Brass (full disclosure, this writer is the trombonist), Luke Hendrickson, My Grandma’s Cardigan, Pat Egan, Push & Turn, Root River Jam, Sterling and the Silver Lining, Twin Lakes, Under the Pavilion, and Vild.
Rochester’s performers are grateful for the unique opportunity the fest provides. “Regional music fests like Big Turn give a chance for local musicians to break through the noise and get people to come out to watch them perform their passion live,” says Michael Terrill, the musician behind dream synth project Fires of Denmark.
Jeremy Jewell will be performing at the festival as both a solo artist and with the Rochester rockers Hair of the Dog. HOTD will perform twice this year—at the American Legion on Friday and for a “post-festival hangover cure brunch” at The Barrel House on Sunday. Jewell’s attended the festival every year. After fondly reminiscing about sleeping on a “jouch,” a denim couch that he “became one with” at last year’s fest, Jewell suggests that one of the biggest gifts the festival offers musicians is the chance to see other performers. “This is the one time I get to go listen to a lot of other bands,” he says. His bandmate Tracy Sonnier elaborates: “As musicians, we’re aware of how much talent there is in this area. Putting it all in one place for a couple days really solidifies it to the general public.”
Theocles, a one-man band with his guitar, voice, and looping pedal, is excited to play some of his original music at the festival. “I enjoy good covers as much as the next person, but I play a lot of gigs where you’re just meant to be background noise, which doesn’t lend itself to emotional expression,” he says. At Big Turn he’ll play some originals ranging from “pop bangers” to “tearful ballads” including some music from the “Short Stories” EP.
Olivia Otterness, the festival’s marketing director, says Big Turn only works every year because a lot of people who love music work hard to make it happen. “Everyone holds full-time positions outside the fest, and we meet late into the evenings to plan the best possible experience for our patrons,” she says. Nick Goodier, the fest’s finance advisor, sees its economic effects on the region. “The amount injected into the local economy cascades well beyond the performers,” he says.
If winter is getting you down, Big Turn might be just the thing to turn your mood around. “A lot of the symptoms that can arise from long winters can be alleviated with the love of music and community,” says Michael Terrill. “I can’t think of a better reason to attend than that.”
And Sonnier makes no bones about it: “You won’t find a higher concentration of great music in Minnesota this winter.”