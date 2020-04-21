Steven Vogel, a Rochester poet, hopes that the streaming age will bring greater notoriety to Red Wing Arts’ most fascinating annual collaboration.
On Friday, Red Wing Arts will stream its 19th Annual Poet Artist Collaboration on Zoom.
Vogel, who wrote this year's "Pears," began submitting works in 2012, and has thrown his hat into the ring almost every year since -- but since competition is steep, he thinks his work has only been accepted four or five times.
It goes like this: the poet submits their piece, and if it’s selected, it goes straight to an artist, who creates a work based on an image or feeling they get from the poem, without any input from the writer.
In past years, the two would be introduced onstage at the live Poet Artist Collaboration reading, where the poet sees the piece of art for the first time.
“Up until this year, it was like opening a Christmas package or birthday gift,” Vogel said. “I’d be on stage reading and the artist would be up beside me, we’d shake hands and say a few words … and who knows what’ll come out then?”
Dry runs of the live stream, led by brand-new organizer Emily Foos, meant the poets and artists have already met and talked about their respective works.
“I wondered if that would take some of the fun out of it,” Vogel said. But never fear.
“It won’t be quite as spontaneous in that way, but I think it will be more thoughtful in another way,” he said.
Vogel has already seen Cathy A. White’s artwork (titled “Aux Pears”), and the two have written to each other --specifically, about how similar they think their interpretations of the poem and painting were.
That hasn’t always been the case, Vogel said. He’s often surprised by the aspect of a poem an artist will run with and show in their artwork -- after all with any good poem, “every reader will have a different read.”
But White and he both placed heavy emphasis on Garden of Eden-esque imagery this year.
“She came very close to the image I would have,” Vogel said. “It does feel really nice … it compliments and makes my poem look better to me.”