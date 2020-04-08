Let’s talk about a novella instead of the Novel Coronavirus for a minute. We could all use a distraction, and one of the few upsides to having this virus on the loose is that some of us have more time to do some reading.
J. Lynn Else’s science fiction novella “Strangely Constructed Souls” focuses on humans kept in a zoo on an alien planet. With the confinement we’ve all been enduring, there’s certainly a lot of room (or maybe just a little room) for empathy with the caged humans that Else imagines.
The novella, published in 2018, was originally written for the Rochester Public Library’s Frankenstein Project Novella Contest. The competition tasked writers to compose a novella that addressed some of the themes from Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” including ideas like using technology to solve human problems, vengeance, the nature of humanity, and disenfranchisement.
The fast-paced adventure that Else creates in her novella seems to reveal the humanity in Bale, an alien boy belonging to the Beryayan race. While weaving her tale, Else includes a few aphorisms connected to the Supreme Potentate’s Beryayan government that prompt some deep contemplation, especially in today’s sociopolitical environment. Statements like “Freedom is nothing more than glorified greed” now take on complicated layers of meaning.
Ultimately, while Bale suffers tragedy and close escapes, he learns a lesson that might benefit us all. As he puts it, “if you knew how to look, monsters weren’t so frightening after all.”
Since Else is a Rochester author, checking out her book helps support a local creative. They all need our support right now. It’s available as an E-book, so it’s easy to access.
J. Lynn Else took some time to answer a few questions for 507 readers.
What prompted you to participate in the Rochester Public Library's Frankenstein competition?
I love the library and found the challenge an exciting departure from what I was currently writing. Monsters are such a fascinating concept to explore. What classifies a monster and who decides how to classify such beings? There are so many options! What’s so exciting about writing is the unique voice each writer has. I think every book lover knows the feeling of finding that specific prose that calls to you, draws you in, and never lets go. You know, that book you hug to your chest and whisper “my preciousssss!” That’s totally normal, right?
How was working on this novella different than working on some of your other fiction?
Pacing-wise, novellas are more like an episode of “24” versus an episode of “Castle.” Places and characters need to be strong as there isn’t as much time to develop them, so I was very meticulous about what scenes I kept.
What's the hardest thing about being a writer?
Carving out time. Unfortunately, it’s not my day job. I work between 8-5, then it’s getting dinner ready for the family followed by relaxing for a few hours before bed—maybe spending some time talking with my husband and teenagers. Getting the creative spark going when there’s so little time can be a challenge. I keep notebooks all over my house (on end tables, by the bed, in the kitchen) so when an idea pops into my head, I can take a moment to write it down. Some of my friends and I have mini write-ins to help keep ourselves on track.
What do you think people might be surprised to learn about your process of writing this novella?
The concept actually came to me in a dream! I’ve never had a story come to me that way before. I knew I wanted something otherworldly for the challenge, and then one night it hit me: a human zoo. From there, the theme developed rather quickly.
What's your favorite way to keep busy now that social distancing has set in?
As an avid reader, this is just business as usual. Evening at home, cup of hot tea, blanket, fuzzy slippers—priceless. I’m a reviewer for the Historical Novel Society, so ... I’m able to review more books and get in some bonus writing time.
In retrospect, do you think your novella includes any unintentional commentary on our current situation?
I grew up watching “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “The X-Files,” so I’ve definitely been exposed to my fair share of subtle and not-so-subtle social commentary. Some themes were intentional, but others have arisen just recently. Even more crazy, I’ve been developing a follow-up novella to “Strangely Constructed Souls” which involves a race of beings that live by extreme social distancing--and I started this last year. It’s amazing how fiction can shine a light and at times, foreshadow our reality. Cue “Twilight Zone” theme music.