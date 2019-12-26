We’re all about parties here at 507 -- but after the hustle and bustle (and travel, and commercialism) of the holiday season, we also like to save a little money. That’s why we focused on free and cheap places to go this New Year’s Eve -- like no-cover concerts, parties at local bars, and more! All of these events take place Tuesday, Dec. 31, though some of them run into the New Year. And they’re reasonably priced. That way, you can afford that extra plate of apps, drink, and ride to and from your venue of choice.

Happy New Year, everyone! Celebrate safely! We’ll see you in 2020!

Free

3rd Annual Roll in the New Year - board games, raffle prizes, food and drink at D6. Note the new location!

When: 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

The year in music: 2019's Rochester record roundup The Med City music scene has had a busy 2019, so now we’re setting the record(s) straight. T…

Where: D6 Games LLC, 4229 West Frontage Rd. NW, Rochester

Cost: Free

Roaring '20's NYE Party - all the hallmarks of the era, like jazz, a speakeasy entrance, and costumes!

When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Upstage Theatre, 501 North Main St., Stewartville

Cost: Looks to be free, but you must reserve a spot on Facebook: facebook.com/upstagetheatremn

New Year's Eve Celebration - Colt 45 plays at the American Legion!

When: 8 p.m.-midnight

Where: The American Legion: Post 92, 915 21st Ave. SE, Rochester

Forager NYE boasts three bands, no cover charge When it comes to New Year’s Eve parties, Forager Brewery has just about the best deal in tow…

Cost: Free

New Year's Eve Party at Forager Brewery - see all the details here!

When: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Where: Forager Brewery, 1005 6th St. NW, Rochester

Cost: Free

New Years Eve Roaring 20's Party - wear your finest 1920s attire (think flappers, Gatsby, etc.) to Mac’s for DJ-ed music and a champagne toast.

When: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Mac's Park Place, 57444 406th Ave., Mazeppa

Cost: Free

The Lost Faculties - one of our favorite classic rock (and country, and swing) bands plays Charlie’s!

When: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Where: Charlie’s Eatery & Pub, 1654 US-52, Rochester

Cost: Free

Gunslinger New Years Eve Bash - JT and the Gunslingers return to the Saloon for a rockin’ good time!

When: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Where: Mantorville Saloon, 501 N Main St., Mantorville

Cost: Free

North Star NYE Party - with music by Radio Edit

When: 9 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Calling all artists! First Rochester Artists’ photo in January. You've seen the annual Rochester Musicians' photos in our year-end issues (if not, turn to page 9 for a good look at this year’s!). Now we're …

Where: North Star Bar, 503 North Broadway, Rochester

Cost: Free

NYE with Kiss the Tiger - also featuring Ali and the Scoundrels

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Eds (no name) Bar, 252 E 3rd St., Winona

Cost: Free

Cheap

Happy Hour at The Social - got an early bedtime? The Social has two-for-one deals on many drinks this happy hour, and the first bottle of wine is $5.

When: 3-7 p.m.

Where: The Social at Hilton Rochester, 10 East Center St.

Cost: just your drinks!

New Year's Eve Bash - featuring The Heavy Set, Tabah, and more.

When: 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Island City Brewing Company, 65 E. Front Street, Winona

Cost: $8, eventbrite.com

4th Annual New Year's Eve Party - a pint-sized celebration with crafts and a balloon drop!

When: 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Playground, 1213 Gilmore Ave., Winona

Cost: $8 per child, $4 per adult, includes pizza and water

New Years Eve Bingo - dinner specials, paper and electronic games.

When: 6-11:59 p.m.

Where: Rochester Elks Bingo, 1652 Highway 52 N, Rochester

Cost: Contact Rochester Elks Bingo for pricing: 507-258-4395

New Year's Eve Dance - lesson followed by dance. Alcohol-free event.

When: 8-11:55 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon Ballroom, 2030 Hwy. 14 East, Rochester

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for students