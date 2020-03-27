Tune in to Amarama Art’s Instagram today to witness a 12-hour attempt to raise money for local artists -- and that’s only the start.
Amarama Vercnocke, a Rochester fiber artist, has been hit hard by the global pandemic. The creator and teacher lost two of their three contract gigs when coronavirus caused city-wide cancellations and closures. However, they’re embarking on a two-month project not to build up their funds, but to contribute to those in the community.
Vercnocke knows they’re lucky in a lot of ways -- they have a husband who can work from home, stable housing, the ability to teach needle-felting classes remotely, and plenty of art supplies in the garage lessen the burden a bit. Many of those supplies were intended for art classes that had been planned for late March and April, though -- now canceled.
Looking at the stock of wool and needles, an idea formed.
If eyes are windows to the soul, Vercnocke reasoned, then an art project based around them might help raise awareness -- and funds -- for others who lost their creative outlets and income.
Rochester creatives -- musicians, poets, dancers, artists, are invited to send photos of their eyes to Vercnocke’s Facebook page, Instagram, or comment on their posts about the project.
Today, Vercnocke will spend 12 hours -- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. live-streaming on Instagram. There, they’ll ask viewers to buy gift cards and products from local businesses that are struggling, stream music, and otherwise use their quarantine time to help out. While talking, Vercnocke will also needle-felt “maybe an eye every half hour,” ending with a canvas of small pieces.
Keep an eye -- heh -- on that live-stream for shout-outs to other artists and creatives, as well as possible input from local contributors.
But the 12-hour challenge is only the first sprint in a long race.
After Friday, Vercnocke plans to needle-felt 60 eyes -- again contributed by Rochester poets, musicians, artists, and supporters of the arts -- in a project called “Window to the heART and Soul.” The project will take 60 days to complete.
They hope to display the larger project over the summer, once they’re back in their studio at the Castle Community. Then, in August, Vercnocke will auction off the completed pieces and donate the proceeds to whichever individual or organization contributed that photo in the first place.
“This is a way to still use those materials and make sure they’re used in a good, healthy way,” Vercnocke said. “It’s an action in a time when we can’t really be active.”
After the threat of Covid-19 has subsided, Vercnocke will go back to teaching classes, shopping at local businesses, and hearing Rochester musicians play live. But in the meantime, the city’s creatives are struggling.
That includes Heather Wright, a fiber artist and owner of Tulips & Truffles Florist downtown. Wright was one of the first artists to join the project, submitting a photo of her eye on Vercnocke’s Facebook page.
“I have hardly seen a pedestrian, let alone someone someone coming through the door,” she said Thursday. As an artist who had several commissions put on hold and a summer residency at Squash Blossom Farm -- which would have guaranteed housing -- canceled, Wright has been left reeling.
Vercnocke’s project, she said, is about supporting others -- not unusual for the needle-felter, who has a reputation in town for being “the pinnacle of supporting everyone.”
She also hopes for “artistic fulfillment.”
“Working in fibers is being able to feel the emotions you’re trying to project,” Wright said. And once Vercnocke has all the photos of eyes, they’ll create something new of their interpretation and view.
“It’s one eye looking at other eyes,” Wright said.
There are three goals for Vercnocke’s project. One, stay busy. Two, give back to the community (now, by raising awareness, and later with the donation of funds). And three -- help others heal.
It’s important to celebrate that everyone is doing their best in this global crisis, Vercnocke said.
“Art is therapeutic and healing,” they said. Needle-felting in particular -- done by repeatedly japping a piece of rolled-up wool with a needle until the friction causes the fibers to interlock -- is a “very beautiful and violent art form.”
There’s little opportunity for profit in it for Vercnocke. The artists mentioned applying for a SEMAC grant over the summer to recoup some of the cost of supplies, but also to “sweeten the pot” by adding a little extra money to the proceeds from each felted eye.
The 60-day project could expand, Vercnocke added, if they get a huge response.
But in the meantime, they want to help make a bad situation a little bit better -- one colorful wool eye at a time.
“It’s okay that this sucks right now,” Vercnocke said. “Just take your time, do what you need -- maybe do some art.”
Like this project? Feel free to donate to Amarama Art on Paypal (amaramaart@gmail.com)or Venmo (@Amarama-Vercnocke), or buy a needle-felting kit/course (see Facebook page for details).