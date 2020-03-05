Motherhood forced Ruth Moody -- of Wailin’ Jennys and solo music fame -- to redefine her creative process.

But now that her son’s in preschool, she’s had long chunks of time to work on new musical projects -- and the results are coming to Chatfield at the middle of next week.

“It’s a wonderful and humbling experience, but it definitely makes every moment precious,” she says. “Understanding how precious every moment is -- is a great thing in life.”

Moody carved out a little time in her (busy!) schedule to talk about her upcoming show.

Last time we talked, you were also heading to Chatfield -- you’d just started your tour with an 11-month in tow!

Oh my -- that’s right! It’s coming back to me. … I was doing a tour with my son. Let’s put it this way -- this time, he’s not coming. It’s always hard to leave him at home and I miss him like crazy, but that’s one thing my partner, Sam (Howard, who plays upright bass) and I have realized. Touring is, in fact, way less stressful without our son. But you know, in some ways, it was fun. But it became more disruptive to him as he got older to take him out of his routine. … He just turned three a couple months ago.

Your last album, “These Wilder Things,” was released in 2013 (and was the subject of your previous tour). Are you mixing in new music this year?

I’m playing a bunch of new songs this time around. I’m working toward a new recording. It’s been slow because I’ve been really immersed in parenthood in the last few years. In a lot of ways, my life changed more than I thought it would. But I’m almost there, I have the material, I’m just looking for the right window of time this year to make a record happen. And so I’ll be playing new songs that I’ve been touring for the last year, but I’ll also be playing brand-new songs that I wrote in the last couple months. We also will be playing songs from “These Wilder Things” and “The Garden” and probably some Jennys songs too. It’ll be a real mix.

Are you seeing a difference in your writing or what your music focuses on as your life progresses?

I think there’s always an evolution. I hope that motherhood has sort of deepened my experience. I think it has. So I think that’s coming out in subtle ways. … It’s definitely a hard thing to qualify and pinpoint exactly what the change is. But maybe there’s a little bit more of a philosophical element to my writing. Becoming a parent has definitely made me think about different things and I think it brings a new vulnerability in life that you don’t necessarily expect. And I think that probably has helped me open some areas in myself that weren’t before and I think that is coming out in my writing, for sure.

What do you hope audiences take from the new blend of music?

I’m excited about this show because I will be playing the new music and I think it … is taking things in a couple of new directions I’m really excited about. I’m bringing a quartet I’m really excited about. My brother is playing mandolin, viola and violin. Anthony da Costa is a really great singer-songwriter I work with a lot, and we sing together a lot, and he’s playing guitar -- electric and acoustic. And then my partner is playing bass, and he -- Sam and I, we used to tour a lot together, but he’s toured with a lot of other people, and because of our child, we don’t always get to tour together. So I’m really excited that he’s able to come on this little run. It’s going to be a really exciting experience for the four of us, because we’ve never played together. I’ve played with the three of those people a lot, but the four of us have never. So there will be a lot of exciting energy on the stage. As far as what people will get from the show, I believe that music is very powerful and, well I believe that it’s healing and inspiring and restorative and just such an important part of life. So I want people to get a lift from this show and I hope that if people are in need of some inspiration or some healing or some peace, they will find that in the music.