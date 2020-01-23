For one night only, film buffs can head to Lanesboro for a movie-and-music collaboration never seen before -- and that will never be seen again.

Martin Dosh, a Twin Cities musician, has created soundtracks for a bevy of silent movies created by local filmmakers.

“Silent Movies in the St. Mane with Dosh” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. Individual tickets are $8 each at lanesboroarts.org and 507-467-2446. The scores, as they’re played Saturday night, will not be recorded. So if you don’t make it Saturday night, you’ll never know what each film -- ranging from animated to live-action shorts -- could have sounded like.

Five questions: Charlie Parr If you want to meet Charlie Parr, we hope you got your tickets -- his Lanesboro concert is sold out. However, if you want to do some research …

There are 12 films in the lineup -- some are very short (less than a minute long), and the longest is around seven minutes, start to end.

The filmmakers were not involved in the creation of the music itself -- but since he was working to complement their work in the first place, Dosh still views the pieces as collaborations.

“I think if I had multiple conversations with multiple filmmakers leading up to this show, I would likely find the whole process a lot more intimidating,” he said. “I just hope they like what I come up with.”

Picking films from the many created in the last few years was difficult, Adam Wiltgen, representing the Lanesboro Arts and Lanesboro Community Theater programs, said.

“We determined that the more moody films and/or films without a lot of text are the ones that are the best fit for Dosh's style, but there are certainly some clever, funny, wordy ones (such as the Boy Who Cried Wolf or the Three Bikers and the Trail Troll) in the list too,” Wiltgen said. “The shadow puppet films ... are especially a perfect fit for Dosh to compose and perform for. The finale, a shadow puppet re-telling of War of the Worlds … is really amazing!”

Generally, Dosh works by creating musical loops “that envelop each other like Russian nesting dolls,” he said. The goal is to build on each loop to end up with a story for each film. Keep a sharp ear for melodic themes, of course, but also ambient noises and a good deal of syncopation!

“Because the films are so short, I'm just trying to come up with a theme for each one,” Dosh said. “I tried to keep my palette minimal for this, using mostly Rhodes electric piano and drums. It was just a process of figuring out the general mood of each film, and then deciding to go against the grain, or with the grain.”

The soundtrack colors and shifts the audience’s perception of what’s happening onscreen, he said, which can make for interesting juxtapositions.

“Is it possible for a cat video to be sinister? Probably not, but that's the kind of thing I would ask myself while working on this,” Dosh said. “It's more just a matter of finding what works for each film, in my estimation.”

Catch Dosh at a few other events this weekend as well -- he’s serving as sort of a mini artist-in-residence between Jan. 23 and 25, and will preside over the Open Mic at High Court Pub (109 Parkway Ave. N, Lanesboro) from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. tonight.

More from Frozen River Film Fest The bulk of the movies in the film fest will show from Feb. 5-9. See frff.org for the full schedule and ticket information. Day passes to the three movie events on Saturday, Jan. 25, are $15, or individual tickets can be purchased by calling 507-467-2446 or going to lanesboroarts.org. All movies at St. Mane Theatre (206 Parkway Ave. N, Lanesboro) Saturday, Jan. 25 are as follows: 1945 (91 min.); 1-3 p.m. BROKEN (7 min.), ICE & PALMS (32 min.), (PEOPLE) OF WATER (23 min.),RIOS PATAGONICOS (22 min.), and TOUGH: THE ROGER VOLKMANN STORY (15 min); 4-6 p.m. SILENT MOVIES IN THE ST. MANE WITH DOSH (60 min.); 7:30-9 p.m.