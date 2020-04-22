Coronavirus quarantine may have made it a little harder than usual to socialize -- but MPR wants you to know you've still 'got a friend.'
On Friday night, Minnesota Public Radio invites the whole state to join Bring the Sing Home, a spinoff of classical MPR's Bring the Sing series.
At 5:53 p.m. Central Time, residents all over the state can step onto their porches (or into their backyards, or even just crack open a window) for a mass rendition of Bill Withers' "Lean on Me."
At that time, the classic tune will also be broadcast on Classical MPR, The Current, and MPR News.
Lyrics to "Lean on Me" and more information will be online at ClassicalMPR.org/sing.
The mass sing will conclude by 6:00 p.m.
“While COVID-19 prevents us from physically gathering, there are still ways we can make meaningful connections," Brian Newhouse, the managing director of Classical MPR, said in a press release. "...Carole King sings ‘ain't it good to know that you've got a friend,’ and with Minnesotans singing these words in unison, I can’t imagine a better way to bring us closer and create a moment of hope in an otherwise dark time.”
Share videos and photos of your sing-along with the hashtag #BringtheSingHome, or post them to the Facebook event page.
For more information, see minnesotapublicradio.org.