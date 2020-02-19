The national spotlight landed on Austin, Minnesota in 1985 when about 1,500 Hormel Foods Corporation workers went on strike at the plant there after the company imposed a 23 percent wage cut.

However, that wasn’t the only clash during the strike.

As the community divided during the contentious 10-month strike, children of families on the multiple sides watched as their lives were upended and their parents took intractable stances.

Those stories are at the core of an original show, “Spamtown, USA.”

“For those children at the time of those events, their whole world changed,” said Peter Brosius, Managing Director of Minnesota Children’s Theatre company.

Brosius said the show was an interesting way to examine a unique moment in history that put a small Minnesota city in the center of a national storm.

“It shows their agency, their resilience and understanding of how complex it is to be a young person,” Brosius said.

When things rattle adults and set community members against each other, kids pick up on the disruptions, he added.

“Kids can get caught in that, challenged by that, disturbed by that,” Brosius said.

The script was written based on interviews of 25 people who were children living in Austin during the strike.

“They were so kind and so open to share their stories,” Brosius said.

The characters in the script, written by Philip Dawkins, are composites of those 25 people and not based on any specific individuals, Brosius said.

However, details about their lives add believability and richness to the characters and the story.

“(Dawkins) creates rich, complicated, nuanced human beings,” Brosius said. “They’re not simple, they’re not reduced -- they’re rich and complicated.”

That complexity helps people empathize with people on multiple sides of issues and conflicts.

“I hope it starts conversations about all the different characters and all they went through,” Brosius said. “Our goal is to create these teachable moments.”

Although the sets are modern and abstract, certain details help set the story in Austin with scenes set a Tendermade, the food and commercial workers’ local union hall, and other spots.

However, the costumes are authentic. Costume designer Trevor Bowen combed through Austin yearbooks from the era to make sure the cast’s styles were accurate.

In promotions leading up to the show, young cast members posed recreating iconic 1980s movie posters and worked on 1980s slang.

The promotions are a nod to some of the humor in the show to go along with the heart, Brosius said.