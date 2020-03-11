Rochester’s Irish music go-tos play all around town this week -- here’s how to catch them!

The RavensFire Band
The RavensFire Band

The Irish/Folk/World music band has several performances leading up to St. Patrick’s.

March 12 -- Absolute Theatre (opening for “Murder on the Orient Express); 6:30 p.m. at the Castle Community, 121 N Broadway Ave., Rochester

March 13 -- St. James Coffee; 7-9 p.m. at 4156 18th Ave. NW, Rochester

March 14 -- at an Irish Meal and Raffle; 6-8 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1900 E 6th St., Saint Charles

March 15 -- Four Daughters Vineyard and Winery; 12-3 p.m. at 78757 State Hwy. 16, Spring Valley

March 17 -- Charlie's Eatery & Pub; 6-8 p.m. at 1654 Hwy. 52 N, Rochester

March 20 -- A Green Celebration (ticketed traditional Irish meal); 5-7:30 p.m. at Garten Marketplatz Perennial Farms, 5225 County Rd. 15 SW, Byron

For more information, find the group on Facebook or check theravensfireband.com.

Caledonian Pipe Band
Mike Watson performs with the Caledonian Pipe Band at Whistle Binkies by the Lake St. Patrick's Day.

Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band

Follow the bagpipers as they trek around Rochester’s bars on St. Patrick’s Day itself (Tuesday, March 17).

8 a.m. Brothers Bar & Grill, 812 S Broadway, Rochester

11:45 a.m. Rooster's Barn & Grill, 2280 Superior Dr. NW, Rochester

12:30 p.m. Beetles Bar & Grill, 230 20th Ave. SW, Rochester

1:15 p.m. Charlie’s Eatery & Pub, 1654 US-52, Rochester

2 p.m. VFW Post 1215, 2775 43rd St. NW, Rochester

2:45 p.m. Pappy's Place, 1635 US-52, Rochester

3:30 p.m. Whistle Binkies Old World Pub, 3120 Wellner Dr. NE #4905, Rochester

5:45 p.m. Little Thistle Brewing, 2031 14th St. NW, Rochester

6:30 p.m. Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester

7:15 p.m. Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill, 1517 16th St. SW, Rochester

8 p.m. Whistle Binkies on the Lake, 247 Woodlake Dr., Rochester

For more information, find the group on Facebook or check rcpbmn.com.

