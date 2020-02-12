Jordan Krull, treasurer and head ice technician of the Curling Club of Rochester, wants anyone interested in throwing a stone on a sheet of ice to be able to do so.
“We are a volunteer-driven community, so we will accept anyone who loves the sport, wants to learn, or wants to play,” he said. “If you want to try it first, we offer Little Thistle, Curling and Cocktails, and a twice-yearly four-week instructional league for beginners.”
To begin, you can visit the club’s website or Facebook to find the soonest curling event -- facebook.com/curlrochester.
Would you be interested in trying curling?
What could really entice newcomers and add to the curling culture, however, is the group’s goal of finding a permanent home. The Centerville Curling Club in nearby Wisconsin, just 20 minutes outside of Winona, is the closest dedicated curling facility to Rochester.
“We are also building our presence in the community and working towards a dedicated facility so community development and engagement is where people can shine,” Krull said. “We also won’t say no to spectators at the regular league play on Sunday nights at the (Rochester) Recreation Center, north rink.”
Traditional leagues for members take place at the Recreation Center (21 Elton Hills Dr. NW, Rochester). Little Thistle (2031 14th St. NW, Rochester) has been the go-to spot for pop-up curling the past two winters, with a dedicated sheet of ice now constructed in front of the brewery. The Little Thistle events are used for people to get an introduction to the sport and throw some stones.
“This year we (set) up outdoor ice at SocialICE, next to the Chateau Theatre,” Krull said. “This is a very new event, so we’re still working out the kinks, but we’re hoping to see large crowds of people just interested in getting a stone in their hand and gathering the basics of curling.
“We are confident that in the future we will have an indoor dedicated curling facility where members can practice, open play, and compete at all levels from juniors (8-10), to collegiate, and to seniors (65+),” he continued. “It’s a very accommodating and approachable (handicaps and age) sport that can be very athletic or very leisurely depending on the desired level of play. An important note on this development is, Rochester is the largest city in Minnesota without a dedicated curling facility.”
But for now, Little Thistle is a great spot to stop at for a lesson in curling, but without the fear of having to compete at a high level.
“We love being able to give people the opportunity to try curling,” Little Thistle co-owner Dawn Finnie said. As for having a beer and curling, it works better than, say, drinking around soccer. “It pairs well – it’s an easygoing game and there’s time in between each turn so lots of drinking opportunities waiting for your turn,” she said.