In late February, movie producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault and rape in New York court.
Although he escaped the most serious charges against him (of predatory sexual assault), Weinstein’s conviction is seen as a pivotal moment in the #MeToo movement, which began in 2006 with activist Tamara Burke, but gained power after the New Yorker and New York Times published allegations against Weinstein in 2017.
But if you’re left wondering how he got away for so long with multiple assaults over the course of decades, “The Assistant” may have an answer.
The drama, playing at Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse this weekend, was inspired by the burgeoning #MeToo movement, and premiered in the U.S. during Weinstein’s trial.
It follows an assistant, played by Julia Garner, at a production company over the course of one workday. Although its trailer evokes a high-stakes corporate thriller, “The Assistant” finds more meaning in small moments of dehumanization and abuse leveled at Jane, who is the low (wo)man on the totem pole. Director Kitty Green finds a new entry point into the discourse about workplace harassment by making it part of the scenery -- an expected part of a fairly average day. The protagonist-turned-everywoman is frequently trod-upon by her coworkers and especially her boss (who remains nameless and faceless), but when it becomes clear that the man in charge has crossed a line, she’s nevertheless expected to cover for him.
Will she?